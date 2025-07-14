Exhibitor Request for 2025 GBCD Conference

Hosted by
About this event
The host church will provide:
• One table per exhibit – 4 ft. tables
• Wi-Fi available.
• Location in the hallway next to registration and meeting space.
The host church will provide:
• One table per exhibit – 4 ft. tables
• Wi-Fi available.
• Location in the hallway next to registration and meeting space.
Meals are not included in your exhibit fee. Meals will be served Friday evening, Saturday noon and Saturday evening. You must order in advance to have meals. Select how many meals you want to buy.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!