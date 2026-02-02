Bootlegers & Benefactors: A Roaring Speakeasy Auction

About this event
Enjoy Dinner, hors d'oeuvres & access to our silent auction, live auction and raffle.
Table seats 10 and includes our gambling package as well as 10 drink tickets.
If this is for a business, we will happily display your company and logo.
All the perks of the night plus this ticket includes our gambling experience playing Craps & Roulette. "Winners" of the night will receive one of our donated prizes.
A punch card gives you access to our beverages including sodas, mocktails, cocktails, wine and beer. A punch card has 6 punches.
Soda is 1
Wine is 2
Beer is 2
Mocktail is 2
Cocktail is 3
Each ticket lets you pop and balloon to win a prize!
Each card deck has 52 cards. Your chance in winning each prize is 1 in 52.
We have a fun jail that we've constructed for the even't. In the fun of the evening, you can send someone to jail as well as bail them out. Be sure to get plenty of tickets to join in the fun!
These are your tickets to bail someone out of jail. Be sure to get plenty in case you or someone else gets put in the slammer.
If you lose it all...You can always join in the fun again! Here is for another buy in.
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