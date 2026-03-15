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Valor Mission Project

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Boot'n & Shoot'n Silent Auction

Marlin 1894 SBL Wild Boar .44 Magnum Rifle item
Marlin 1894 SBL Wild Boar .44 Magnum Rifle
$2,000

Starting bid

Custom & Collectable Firearms is proud to introduce the Marlin 1894 SBL Wild Boar .44 Magnum, a distinguished addition to our Wildlife Series. This American-made lever-action rifle showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Featuring a classic yet refined design, it boasts a polished stainless steel finish on a 16" cold hammer-forged barrel, complemented by a striking gray laminate forend and stock with sharp checkering for enhanced grip and visual appeal.

Kimber 1911 Texan .45ACP item
Kimber 1911 Texan .45ACP
$1,875

Starting bid

This Kimber 1911 frame is a genuine Texas Classic. Crafted with custom scroll, showcasing "1836" & "Don't Mess With Texas" in 24kt gold along a stainless steel slide capturing both elegance & character with gold inlay engraving. Completing the masterpiece is the iconic Lone star emblem stamped on Mesquite grips.

Benchmade 980SBK Collector Prototype item
Benchmade 980SBK Collector Prototype
$250

Starting bid

BENCHMADE “Turret” 980sbk Prototype


Blade Steel: CPM-S30V (58-60 HRC)

Blade Style / Shape: Drop-point

Clip Type: Deep-Carry

Clip Position: Reversible Tip-Up

Handle Material: G10

Lanyard Hole: Yes

Use: Every Day, Tactical

Benchmade 4170BK Collector Prototype item
Benchmade 4170BK Collector Prototype
$325

Starting bid

BENCHMADE 4170 BK


Open Length: 8.74"

Blade Style / Shape: Spear-point

Handle Thickness: 12.95mm

Pocket Position: Deep Carry

Weight: 3.11oz

Use: Every Day, Tactical

Springfield Waypoint 6.5 Creedmore Rifle item
Springfield Waypoint 6.5 Creedmore Rifle
$1,750

Starting bid

Springfield Armory® has a storied history of building fine firearms for defense and competition. Now, our skilled gun makers set their sights on their next pursuit – the Model 2020 Waypoint™ premium American-made bolt action hunting rifle. This 6.5 Creedmoor rifle features a custom painted Ridgeline carbon fiber stock for light weight and rugged strength, and the fluted stainless steel barrel delivers precision performance downrange. See the way with the Model 2020 Waypoint™.

Weatherby Element II Tungsten Rifle item
Weatherby Element II Tungsten Rifle
$750

Starting bid

Engineered with precision and tailored for the avid hunter, the ELEMENT II boasts an array of features designed to elevate your shooting experience. It features oversized controls including a larger slammer button, charging handle, and safety to ensure seamless operation in less-than-ideal conditions. The ELEMENT II utilizes our field-proven inertia recoil system which provides reliable cycling shot after shot. Available in 12 and 20 ga with a 28″ barrel the ELEMENT II was designed to thrive in any hunting situation.

Colt Python 357 item
Colt Python 357
$2,750

Starting bid

CNC Firearms is proud to present the “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stage Grips" in a limited 1 of 200 series production run. This black beauty features a custom scroll-designed frame, barrel, and stag grips crafted by Bobby Tyler. The “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stag Grips” will make an exceptional addition for collectors seeking to add elegance and rugged charm to their collection. Every piece comes with a challenge coin & certificate of authenticity, signed by the owner of CNC Firearms. CNC Firearms honors the integrity of “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stage Grips” and promises to never reproduce these pieces again to allow every piece to increase in value as a family heirloom to be passed down for generations.

BOG DeathGrip Infinite CF Tripod item
BOG DeathGrip Infinite CF Tripod
$325

Starting bid

The BOG DeathGrip Infinite Shooting Tripod is a premium quality and versatile tripod, specially designed for shooting long distance and hunting. It features a ball-head mount that allows for quick changes between a rifle rest and a spotting scope, making it an ideal choice for hunters and marksmen who need to switch between different types of firearms and scopes quickly.

Yeti Package "Venom" item
Yeti Package "Venom"
$400

Starting bid

Yeti “Venom” cooler package includes the multi-use cooler, 15 can hard cooler, Slim Can colster, 40oz travel straw mug & Rambler 26oz Water Bottle

Kimber 1776 Independence item
Kimber 1776 Independence
$2,250

Starting bid

1776 Kimber 2K11 features a custom designed, limited edition MJD grip module featuring a stars and stripes pattern. The gun is custom coated with a distressed flag finish provided by Hillbilly Cerakote. Limited to 1776 total units, the 2025 Independence model showcases our love for our nation and its birthday

TMAC Arts Original Painting "Lady Liberty" item
TMAC Arts Original Painting "Lady Liberty"
$200

Starting bid

TMAC Arts Original "Lady Liberty" mixed-media painting on canvas. 24 x 24 x 2" Acrylic & Ink TMACARTS.ORG

Citidel Taipan X Pump-Action Rifle w/ Red Dot item
Citidel Taipan X Pump-Action Rifle w/ Red Dot
$1,300

Starting bid

SCSA proudly introduces the Taipan X, a cutting-edge tactical-style centerfire pump-action rifle that marks the next evolution in the renowned Taipan series. This innovative firearm seamlessly integrates the versatility of a spring-assist pump-action with the precision of a straight-pull bolt-action, setting a new standard in performance and adaptability.

Nintendo Switch 2 item
Nintendo Switch 2
$500

Starting bid

The next evolution of the Nintendo Switch system is here! Bring games to life with a larger 1080p screen—or connect to a TV and play in up to 4K resolution*. Support for HDR and frame rates up to 120 fps let you enjoy vivid color, clarity, and smooth gameplay. Snap the new Joy-Con™ 2 controllers into place with magnetic connectors. Each controller can even be used as a mouse in compatible games. Experience new, exclusive games like Mario Kart™ World only on Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, you can enjoy compatible games from your Nintendo Switch library

Browning A-Bolt 3 Micro 243 w/ Vortex Scope & Binos item
Browning A-Bolt 3 Micro 243 w/ Vortex Scope & Binos
$750

Starting bid

The AB3 Micro Stalker offers all the performance hallmarks of a traditional Browning in an accurate and cost-effective design. It has a 13" length of pull stock that enables a shooter with shorter reach to comfortably put their firing hand on the grip for a relaxed trigger pull. The barrel length reduction is just right - allowing better rifle handling without sacrificing too much velocity. Lastly, the Pachmayr Decelerator recoil pad. Pachmayr is a well-known name in the hunting industry, producing some of the softest and comfortable recoil pads you can get.

Red & Blue Yeti Set item
Red & Blue Yeti Set
$300

Starting bid

Navy blue Rambler 18oz water bottle, 10oz stackable lowball, & 24oz mug, Red 35 Carryall Tote Back & 32 Roadie wheeled cooler

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 Plus item
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 Plus
$750

Starting bid

width 1.1 in / length 7 in / height 4.6 in / weight 21.8 oz

CALIBER: 9MM

SIZE: MICRO-COMPACT

CAPACITY: 10 RDS

ACTION: STRIKER-FIRED
BARREL LENGTH: 4 IN

GRIP: POLYMER

SIGHTS: NIGHT SIGHTS

Black Rifle Coffee Company Package item
Black Rifle Coffee Company Package
$75

Starting bid

Black Rifle Coffee Company Gear & Coffee Gift Package BRCC Tees, Mugs, Coffee, Energy Drinks & Stickers 

Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 .45ACP item
Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 .45ACP
$750

Starting bid

Smith & Wesson M&P 45 M2.0 Truglo TFX Sights 45 Auto (ACP) 4.6in Stainless/FDE Pistol - 10+1 Rounds - The M&P M2.0 pistol, the newest innovation to the respected M&P polymer pistol line. Designed for personal, sporting, and professional use, the M&P M2.0 delivers an entirely new platform, introducing innovative features in nearly every aspect of the pistol, including trigger, grip, frame, and finish.

Savior Combo Package item
Savior Combo Package
$325

Starting bid

Savior Urban Warfare 46" Double Rifle Case
Savior Compact S.E.M.A. Pistol Backpack
Savior Apollo Electronic Ear Pro Sound Supressor - OD Green

Fortress Gun Safe item
Fortress Gun Safe
$300

Starting bid

This gun safe can house 4 long guns and 2 handguns, thanks to its adjustable shelf, 2 pistol bags, adjustable gun rack and more. The 16-18 gauge steel construction offers long-lasting strength, and the safe offers a carpeted interior for padding.

Stay-cation at the Ritz item
Stay-cation at the Ritz
$450

Starting bid

Bed & Breakfast Package for 2 Guests at the Ritz-Carlton in Irving Texas. Enjoy the 400-acre resort w/ Michelin-starred Chef John Tesar at Knife Italian, grab a craft cocktail at Bar Juniper, or hang out in the Outlaw Taproom. Just minutes from the Las Colinas tourist attractions and Toyota Music Factory.

Valor, Boot Shoot & BTF Merch item
Valor, Boot Shoot & BTF Merch
$50

Starting bid

Valor Mission, Boot Shoot, Brain Treatment Foundation shirts, hats, stickers & coins! CHOOSE YOUR SIZES IN THE BOOT SHOOT STORE

AXL Advanced Medical Kit
$100

Starting bid

Details coming soon!

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