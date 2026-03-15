Boot'n & Shoot'n Silent Auction

CNC Firearms is proud to present the “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stage Grips" in a limited 1 of 200 series production run. This black beauty features a custom scroll-designed frame, barrel, and stag grips crafted by Bobby Tyler. The “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stag Grips” will make an exceptional addition for collectors seeking to add elegance and rugged charm to their collection. Every piece comes with a challenge coin & certificate of authenticity, signed by the owner of CNC Firearms. CNC Firearms honors the integrity of “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stage Grips” and promises to never reproduce these pieces again to allow every piece to increase in value as a family heirloom to be passed down for generations.