Boot'n & Shoot'n Silent Auction

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Custom & Collectable Firearms is proud to introduce the Marlin 1894 SBL Wild Boar .44 Magnum, a distinguished addition to our Wildlife Series. This American-made lever-action rifle showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Featuring a classic yet refined design, it boasts a polished stainless steel finish on a 16" cold hammer-forged barrel, complemented by a striking gray laminate forend and stock with sharp checkering for enhanced grip and visual appeal.
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This Kimber 1911 frame is a genuine Texas Classic. Crafted with custom scroll, showcasing "1836" & "Don't Mess With Texas" in 24kt gold along a stainless steel slide capturing both elegance & character with gold inlay engraving. Completing the masterpiece is the iconic Lone star emblem stamped on Mesquite grips.
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BENCHMADE “Turret” 980sbk Prototype
Blade Steel: CPM-S30V (58-60 HRC)
Blade Style / Shape: Drop-point
Clip Type: Deep-Carry
Clip Position: Reversible Tip-Up
Handle Material: G10
Lanyard Hole: Yes
Use: Every Day, Tactical
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BENCHMADE 4170 BK
Open Length: 8.74"
Blade Style / Shape: Spear-point
Handle Thickness: 12.95mm
Pocket Position: Deep Carry
Weight: 3.11oz
Use: Every Day, Tactical
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Springfield Armory® has a storied history of building fine firearms for defense and competition. Now, our skilled gun makers set their sights on their next pursuit – the Model 2020 Waypoint™ premium American-made bolt action hunting rifle. This 6.5 Creedmoor rifle features a custom painted Ridgeline carbon fiber stock for light weight and rugged strength, and the fluted stainless steel barrel delivers precision performance downrange. See the way with the Model 2020 Waypoint™.
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Engineered with precision and tailored for the avid hunter, the ELEMENT II boasts an array of features designed to elevate your shooting experience. It features oversized controls including a larger slammer button, charging handle, and safety to ensure seamless operation in less-than-ideal conditions. The ELEMENT II utilizes our field-proven inertia recoil system which provides reliable cycling shot after shot. Available in 12 and 20 ga with a 28″ barrel the ELEMENT II was designed to thrive in any hunting situation.
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CNC Firearms is proud to present the “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stage Grips" in a limited 1 of 200 series production run. This black beauty features a custom scroll-designed frame, barrel, and stag grips crafted by Bobby Tyler. The “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stag Grips” will make an exceptional addition for collectors seeking to add elegance and rugged charm to their collection. Every piece comes with a challenge coin & certificate of authenticity, signed by the owner of CNC Firearms. CNC Firearms honors the integrity of “Colt Python Dark Series 3” 357 Magnum with Stage Grips” and promises to never reproduce these pieces again to allow every piece to increase in value as a family heirloom to be passed down for generations.
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The BOG DeathGrip Infinite Shooting Tripod is a premium quality and versatile tripod, specially designed for shooting long distance and hunting. It features a ball-head mount that allows for quick changes between a rifle rest and a spotting scope, making it an ideal choice for hunters and marksmen who need to switch between different types of firearms and scopes quickly.
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Yeti “Venom” cooler package includes the multi-use cooler, 15 can hard cooler, Slim Can colster, 40oz travel straw mug & Rambler 26oz Water Bottle
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1776 Kimber 2K11 features a custom designed, limited edition MJD grip module featuring a stars and stripes pattern. The gun is custom coated with a distressed flag finish provided by Hillbilly Cerakote. Limited to 1776 total units, the 2025 Independence model showcases our love for our nation and its birthday
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TMAC Arts Original "Lady Liberty" mixed-media painting on canvas. 24 x 24 x 2" Acrylic & Ink TMACARTS.ORG
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SCSA proudly introduces the Taipan X, a cutting-edge tactical-style centerfire pump-action rifle that marks the next evolution in the renowned Taipan series. This innovative firearm seamlessly integrates the versatility of a spring-assist pump-action with the precision of a straight-pull bolt-action, setting a new standard in performance and adaptability.
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The next evolution of the Nintendo Switch system is here! Bring games to life with a larger 1080p screen—or connect to a TV and play in up to 4K resolution*. Support for HDR and frame rates up to 120 fps let you enjoy vivid color, clarity, and smooth gameplay. Snap the new Joy-Con™ 2 controllers into place with magnetic connectors. Each controller can even be used as a mouse in compatible games. Experience new, exclusive games like Mario Kart™ World only on Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, you can enjoy compatible games from your Nintendo Switch library
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The AB3 Micro Stalker offers all the performance hallmarks of a traditional Browning in an accurate and cost-effective design. It has a 13" length of pull stock that enables a shooter with shorter reach to comfortably put their firing hand on the grip for a relaxed trigger pull. The barrel length reduction is just right - allowing better rifle handling without sacrificing too much velocity. Lastly, the Pachmayr Decelerator recoil pad. Pachmayr is a well-known name in the hunting industry, producing some of the softest and comfortable recoil pads you can get.
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Navy blue Rambler 18oz water bottle, 10oz stackable lowball, & 24oz mug, Red 35 Carryall Tote Back & 32 Roadie wheeled cooler
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width 1.1 in / length 7 in / height 4.6 in / weight 21.8 oz
CALIBER: 9MM
SIZE: MICRO-COMPACT
CAPACITY: 10 RDS
ACTION: STRIKER-FIRED
BARREL LENGTH: 4 IN
GRIP: POLYMER
SIGHTS: NIGHT SIGHTS
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Black Rifle Coffee Company Gear & Coffee Gift Package BRCC Tees, Mugs, Coffee, Energy Drinks & Stickers
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Smith & Wesson M&P 45 M2.0 Truglo TFX Sights 45 Auto (ACP) 4.6in Stainless/FDE Pistol - 10+1 Rounds - The M&P M2.0 pistol, the newest innovation to the respected M&P polymer pistol line. Designed for personal, sporting, and professional use, the M&P M2.0 delivers an entirely new platform, introducing innovative features in nearly every aspect of the pistol, including trigger, grip, frame, and finish.
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Savior Urban Warfare 46" Double Rifle Case
Savior Compact S.E.M.A. Pistol Backpack
Savior Apollo Electronic Ear Pro Sound Supressor - OD Green
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This gun safe can house 4 long guns and 2 handguns, thanks to its adjustable shelf, 2 pistol bags, adjustable gun rack and more. The 16-18 gauge steel construction offers long-lasting strength, and the safe offers a carpeted interior for padding.
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Bed & Breakfast Package for 2 Guests at the Ritz-Carlton in Irving Texas. Enjoy the 400-acre resort w/ Michelin-starred Chef John Tesar at Knife Italian, grab a craft cocktail at Bar Juniper, or hang out in the Outlaw Taproom. Just minutes from the Las Colinas tourist attractions and Toyota Music Factory.
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Valor Mission, Boot Shoot, Brain Treatment Foundation shirts, hats, stickers & coins! CHOOSE YOUR SIZES IN THE BOOT SHOOT STORE
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