Frontline to Field

Hosted by

Frontline to Field

About this event

Boots and Badges Country Bash

3249 Alabama Ave NW

North Lawrence, OH 44666, USA

Red, White and Boots Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

-Large banner at event with your company's name

-8 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink

-12 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans

-Social media, website and event day recognition

THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT


Boot Scootin' Dance Floor Sponsor
$7,500

-Banner near dance floor with your company's name

-6 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink

-10 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans

-Social Media and Website recognition

THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT

Chuckwagon Food Truck Sponsor
$5,000

-Signage near food truck with your company's name

-4 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink

-6 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans

THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT

Raise a Glass Beverage Sponsor
$2,500

-Signage at the bar with your company's name

-2 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink

-4 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans

THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT

Cowboy Up
$1,000

-Signage at the event with your company's name

-2 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink

-2 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans

THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT

Silver Spur
$500

-Signage at the event with your company's name

-2 Hero Tickets for first responder and veterans

21 and up VIP Ticket
$100

This ticket includes admission into event and all you can eat and drink.

THIS EVENT IS 21 AND UP

21 and up General Admission
$60

This ticket includes admission to event, all you can eat, and 2 drink tickets.

THIS EVENT IS 21 AND UP

Hero VIP Ticket
$50

This ticket is for first responders, active military and veterans only. It includes admission to event and all you can eat and drink.

THIS EVENT IS 21 AND UP

Add a donation for Frontline to Field

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