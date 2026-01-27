Boots and Badges Country Bash

About this event
-Large banner at event with your company's name
-8 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink
-12 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans
-Social media, website and event day recognition
THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT
-Banner near dance floor with your company's name
-6 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink
-10 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans
-Social Media and Website recognition
THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT
-Signage near food truck with your company's name
-4 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink
-6 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans
THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT
-Signage at the bar with your company's name
-2 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink
-4 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans
THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT
-Signage at the event with your company's name
-2 VIP Tickets all you can eat and drink
-2 Hero Tickets for first responders and veterans
THIS IS A 21 AND UP EVENT
-Signage at the event with your company's name
-2 Hero Tickets for first responder and veterans
This ticket includes admission into event and all you can eat and drink.
THIS EVENT IS 21 AND UP
This ticket includes admission to event, all you can eat, and 2 drink tickets.
THIS EVENT IS 21 AND UP
This ticket is for first responders, active military and veterans only. It includes admission to event and all you can eat and drink.
THIS EVENT IS 21 AND UP
$
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