National Organization Of Black Law Enforcement Executives Noble

Boots & Badges Silent Auction

5000 W 127th St, Alsip, IL 60803, USA

Pioneer 55" TV
$250

Pioneer 55’ Inch 4K  Xumo TV Ultra HD  

Gift Basket
$250

10 Padron Family Reserve #45 Maduro Cigars, 750 mL 12 Double Cask Scotch Whiskey, with Franconello’s Italian Restaurant Gift Card

Whisky Business
$100

Taylor Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, Shaker Set and Pack of 4 Coasters

On The Rocks
$100

Hennessy VS Cognac 1765 1.75L with 2 Wine Glasses and Pack of 4 Coasters

Shaq Attack Collectible
$250

Shaquille O'Neal Autograph Basketball with Authentication Letter

Living Trust - Tom Touhy
$750

 Living Trust - Tom Touhy

African Legacy Set
$150

African Hand-Crafted Wood Stool and 2 Tribal Ghanaian Mask "Gye Nyame"

The Hall of Hester
$250

Framed Hall of Fame Devin Hester Signed Jersey

Monster of the Midway
$250

Framed Hall of Fame Brian Urlacher Signed Jersey

VIP Chicago Bulls Package
$750

(2) Sky Box Chicago Bull Tickets w/Food, Drinks and Parking (Limited Selection Games)

The Spade Signature Set
$100

Kate Spade Purse and Kate Spade Wristlet

Coins of Courage Holder
$100

Hand Crafted Wood Challenge Coin Holder

The Comedy Experience
$100

(2) Tickets to the "Oh, So You Think I'm Funny" Comedy Show at the DoubleTree in Alsip, Saturday, November 1, 2025

Savor & Sip Experience
$80

Cooper's Hawk Wine Basket with Scott Harris Restaurant Gift Card

Top Shelf Indulgence
$150

Assorted Top Shelf Alcohol with snacks and accessories

Raise A Glass Collection
$250

Private Wine Tasting Gift Basket for 12 People with 2 Bottles of Wine

Smoky Mountain Getaway
$750

Smoky Mountain Resort Stay for 6 People, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath w/Kitchen villa nestled in the heart of the Smokies

Sip, Pour, Repeat
$100

3 Bottles of Cooper's Hawk Wine /2 Wine Glasses and Electric Wine Bottle Opener

