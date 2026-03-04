Firefighter Charity of Central Florida

Boots & BBQ for Boobies (Fall 2026)

1745 US-441

Leesburg, FL 34748, USA

Saturday October 3rd - BBQ & Sauce Tasting Tickets - Early
$10
Available until Sep 15

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL!! Sample and judge BBQ & Sauces from some of the best competition teams in the state!

Saturday October 3rd - BBQ Tasting Ticket - Adult
$15

Sample and judge BBQ from some of the best competition teams in the state! Ages 12 and up ticket.
Tasting times are 2PM to 4PM

Saturday October 3rd - BBQ Tasting Ticket - Youth
$6

Sample and judge BBQ & Sauces from some of the best competition teams in the state! Ages 11 to 4. Under the age of 4 is free. Tasting times are 12PM to 3PM

