Boots & Birthdays

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, food, open bar and more!
Reserved seating, 2 free tickets and recognition on website and social media and name listed on signage at bar- sponsor helps cover all free regular and alcoholic beverages for the evening (need 4 sponsors)
Reserved seating, 4 free tickets and recognition on website and social media and name listed on video signage throughout event- sponsor helps cover all decorations, party balloons and party favors for the evening
Reserved seating, 6 free tickets and recognition on website and social media, name listed on video signage throughout event and verbal recognition at event introduction- sponsor supports all photography and mission video and all videography throughout evening
Reserved seating, 8 free tickets and recognition on website and social media, name listed on video signage throughout event and verbal recognition at event introduction, able to share promotional items with guests- sponsor supports the band, DJ line dancing and all entertainment related items.
Receives naming rights at the Presenting sponsor. Reserved seating, 10 free tickets and recognition on website and social media, name listed on video signage throughout event and verbal recognition at event introduction, name displayed at food station, able to share promotional items with guests and speak at the event- sponsor supports all catered food and desserts for over 125 people in attendance
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