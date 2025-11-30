Celebrate Birthdays

Hosted by

Celebrate Birthdays

About this event

Boots & Birthdays

5225 N Himes Ave

Tampa, FL 33614, USA

Boots & Birthdays general admission ticket
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, food, open bar and more!

Yeehaw Sponsor
$500

Reserved seating, 2 free tickets and recognition on website and social media and name listed on signage at bar- sponsor helps cover all free regular and alcoholic beverages for the evening (need 4 sponsors)

Rodeo Sponsor
$1,500

Reserved seating, 4 free tickets and recognition on website and social media and name listed on video signage throughout event- sponsor helps cover all decorations, party balloons and party favors for the evening

Lasso Sponsor
$2,500

Reserved seating, 6 free tickets and recognition on website and social media, name listed on video signage throughout event and verbal recognition at event introduction- sponsor supports all photography and mission video and all videography throughout evening

Saddle Up sponsor
$5,000

Reserved seating, 8 free tickets and recognition on website and social media, name listed on video signage throughout event and verbal recognition at event introduction, able to share promotional items with guests- sponsor supports the band, DJ line dancing and all entertainment related items.

Presenting Boots Sponsor
$10,000

Receives naming rights at the Presenting sponsor. Reserved seating, 10 free tickets and recognition on website and social media, name listed on video signage throughout event and verbal recognition at event introduction, name displayed at food station, able to share promotional items with guests and speak at the event- sponsor supports all catered food and desserts for over 125 people in attendance

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