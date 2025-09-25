Boots & Bling

1100 W Coronado Dr

Pampa, TX 79065, USA

General Admission
$50

🎶 Enjoy full entry to Boots & Bling with access to all standard amenities and activities. First-come, first-served seating.

Reserved Seat
$100

Don’t worry about the rush, your spot is saved! This ticket guarantees you a reserved seat at a table, plus all General Admission perks.

VIP Table
$1,000
The ultimate Boots & Bling experience for 8!

Includes:

• Premium reserved table seating for your group

• VIP check-in

• Table-side drink service & auction check-out by our Bling Hostesses

• Access to exclusive VIP-only perks & surprises all night

Saloon Sessions
$20

Late-night fun! Doors open at 10:10 PM for our piano-only, 21+ show. Includes entry and bar access for the after-hours set.

50/50
$10

Every ticket sold grows the jackpot! Half goes to the Gold Coats & Half to the winner (it could be YOU!).

