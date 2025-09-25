🎶 Enjoy full entry to Boots & Bling with access to all standard amenities and activities. First-come, first-served seating.
Don’t worry about the rush, your spot is saved! This ticket guarantees you a reserved seat at a table, plus all General Admission perks.
The ultimate Boots & Bling experience for 8!
Includes:
• Premium reserved table seating for your group
• VIP check-in
• Table-side drink service & auction check-out by our Bling Hostesses
• Access to exclusive VIP-only perks & surprises all night
Late-night fun! Doors open at 10:10 PM for our piano-only, 21+ show. Includes entry and bar access for the after-hours set.
Every ticket sold grows the jackpot! Half goes to the Gold Coats & Half to the winner (it could be YOU!).
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing