Boots & Bling

5200 Thissell Rd

Winters, CA 95694, USA

Early Bird
$85
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for a discounted price!

Howdy Partner
$500
*Your Company Name will receive recognition as the Howdy Partner Sponsor in the event program

*Your Company Name will appear prominently on all social media

*Your Company will receive 4 complimentary event tickets with reserved seating

*Your Company Name will appear as a Sponsor at the event on a 22” x 28” event sign


Wrangler Sponsor
$1,000
* Your Company will receive 8 complimentary event tickets with reserved seating

* Your Company Name will receive recognition as the Wrangler Sponsor in the event program

* Your Company Name will appear prominently on all social media

* Your Company Name will appear as a Sponsor at the event on a 22” x 28” event sign

Boot Scootin’ Sponsor
$1,500
* Your Company Name/Logo will receive prominent recognition as the Boot Scootin’ Sponsor in all event-related materials (e.g. posters, flyers, event program, auction materials and ads as they are secured)

* Public welcome recognition as a Sponsor at the event

* Your Company Name/Logo will appear prominently on all social media

* Your Company will receive 8 complimentary event tickets

* Your Company Logo will appear as a Sponsor at the event on a 22” x 28” event sign

Golden Nugget Dessert Bar Sponsor
$2,000
* Your Company Name/Logo will receive prominent recognition as the Golden Nugget Sponsor on event-related materials (e.g. posters, event program, auction materials and ads as they are secured)

* Public welcome recognition as a Sponsor at the event

* Your Company Name/Logo will appear prominently on all social media

* Your Company Logo on Signage Posted at the Dessert Bar

* Your Company will receive 8 complimentary event tickets with reserved seating

* Your Company Logo will appear as a Sponsor at the event on a 22” x 28” event sign

Sips & Spurs Bar Sponsor
$2,000
* Your Company Name/Logo will receive prominent recognition as the Sips & Spurs Sponsor on event-related materials (e.g. posters, event program, auction materials and ads as they are secured)

* Public welcome recognition as a Sponsor at the event

* Your Company Name/Logo will appear prominently on all social media

* Your Company Logo on Signage Posted at the Bar

* Your Company will receive 8 complimentary event tickets with reserved seating

* Your Company Logo will appear as a Sponsor at the event on a 22” x 28” event sign

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

* All name signage published as *“Soroptimist International Vacaville Twilight & (YOUR COMPANY NAME) PRESENTS: Boots & Bling.”* Logo will be used in all materials as outlined below

* Public welcome recognition as the Presenting Sponsor at the event

* Your Company Name/Logo will appear prominently as the Presenting Sponsor on all social media

* Your Company Name/Logo will receive prominent recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of event-related materials (e.g. posters, event program, auction materials and ads as they are secured)

* Your Company Name/Logo will appear as the Presenting Sponsor on a 22” x 28” event sign prominently displayed at the entrance of the event

* Your Company will receive 2 Reserved tables for 16 guests

* One Complimentary Bottle of wine at each table (2 bottles total)

