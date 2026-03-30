Boots & Bling

About this event
Children 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Featured sponsor, logo included on event signage and promotional materials, social media recognition before and after the event, verbal recognition at the event, 16 complimentary event tickets, and recognition in the building and on van
Logo included on event signage, social media recognition before and after event, 8 complimentary event tickets, logo on table at the event.
Business name listed in event program and sponsor signage, 4 complimentary event tickets.
Purchase a Golden Ticket for a chance to win $500.
Purchase beads for a 50/50 raffle.
$
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