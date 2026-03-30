Compassionate Sharing Inc

Hosted by

Compassionate Sharing Inc

About this event

Boots & Bling

205 N Czech Hall Rd

Yukon, OK 73099, USA

General Admission
$25
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Children 12 & under
Free

Children 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Diamond Spur Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Featured sponsor, logo included on event signage and promotional materials, social media recognition before and after the event, verbal recognition at the event, 16 complimentary event tickets, and recognition in the building and on van

Silver Saddle Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo included on event signage, social media recognition before and after event, 8 complimentary event tickets, logo on table at the event.

Bronze Boot Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Business name listed in event program and sponsor signage, 4 complimentary event tickets.

Golden Ticket Raffle
$25

Purchase a Golden Ticket for a chance to win $500.

Bead Game
$10

Purchase beads for a 50/50 raffle.

Add a donation for Compassionate Sharing Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!