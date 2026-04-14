Soroptimist International of Vacaville Twilight

Hosted by

Soroptimist International of Vacaville Twilight

About this event

Boots & Bling

5200 Thissell Rd

Winters, CA 95694, USA

General Admission
$100

6 left!

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Boot Scootin’ Sponsor
$1,500

6 left!

* Your Company Name/Logo will receive prominent recognition as the Boot Scootin’ Sponsor in all event-related materials (e.g. posters, flyers, event program, auction materials and ads as they are secured)

* Public welcome recognition as a Sponsor at the event

* Your Company Name/Logo will appear prominently on all social media

* Your Company will receive 8 complimentary event tickets

* Your Company Logo will appear as a Sponsor at the event on a 22” x 28” event sign

Add a donation for Soroptimist International of Vacaville Twilight

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