Boots & Bling

* Your Company Name/Logo will receive prominent recognition as the Boot Scootin’ Sponsor in all event-related materials (e.g. posters, flyers, event program, auction materials and ads as they are secured)

* Public welcome recognition as a Sponsor at the event

* Your Company Name/Logo will appear prominently on all social media

* Your Company will receive 8 complimentary event tickets

* Your Company Logo will appear as a Sponsor at the event on a 22” x 28” event sign