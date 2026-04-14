Boots & Bling

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About this event
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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
6 left!
* Your Company Name/Logo will receive prominent recognition as the Boot Scootin’ Sponsor in all event-related materials (e.g. posters, flyers, event program, auction materials and ads as they are secured)
* Public welcome recognition as a Sponsor at the event
* Your Company Name/Logo will appear prominently on all social media
* Your Company will receive 8 complimentary event tickets
* Your Company Logo will appear as a Sponsor at the event on a 22” x 28” event sign
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