Boots & Bling Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
One premium Student Park spot. Only eligible for Juniors/Seniors 26-27 school year.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
One premium Student Park spot. Only eligible for Juniors/Seniors 26-27 School Year.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Celebrate the class of 2026. This includes 4 premium seating graduation tickets and Parking.
2026 Graduation ONLY
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Touchdown Club has donated TWO premium season tickets for the 2026 Cavalier Home Game Season. This also includes a CP clear bag and a SMALL tshirt.
Value $75
Starting bid
AMAZING value!!!
Grab your friends and family for this item. ONE private 2 hour group event. This event can include up to 16 people. Perfect for a graduation party, birthday or even your sports or work team!!
Value $1500
Starting bid
This item includes TWO vouchers for the starter series at ACE pickleball. That is 8 sessions!! Learn the hottest new sport around.
Includes RTIC cups as well as hats.
Value $260
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Sips Suds and Savor at the Woodlands Marriott Waterway
The Woodlands Wine & Food Week
June 1-7, 2026
Basket includes
2 complimentary Bernhardt wine tastings
2 bottles of wine
Swag and various vendor contributions.
Ticket Value $220
Total Value $445
Starting bid
Enjoy a local night out. TWO Deep Roots Vineyard live concert event tickets and a bottle of wine.
Value $100
Starting bid
This $100 gift card is perfect for a new pair of shoes for 2026!! Also, enjoy an IGLOO travel cooler with a tennis carrying bag.
Value $175
Starting bid
A Custom Bedazzled Cavs Jacket. Hop on the the hottest trend with this one of a kind item, donated by Glam Revival Co.
Custom for Cavalier pride. Size XL. Perfect show of spirit to any of our College Park events.
Value $350
Starting bid
James Avery Earrings, beautiful sterling silver handcrafted design.
Value $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a local getaway.
2 Nights at a Tower Suite
Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe
Value $500
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening with friends. Located in Bryan, Texas this local winery offers premier wines as well as beautiful grounds.
Standard Wine Tasting event for SIX!!
Value $175
Starting bid
Orvis Outdoor is providing a fishing lesson
Value $130
Starting bid
FCS Sports Performance, Faith-Commitment-Strength is a premier training facility for your athlete or anyone trying to increase their performance. This includes
Premium Elite ONE month Membership
Value $265
Starting bid
FCS Sports Performance, Faith-Commitment-Strength is a premier training facility for your athlete or anyone trying to increase their performance. This includes
Premium Elite ONE month Membership
Value $265
Starting bid
The Woodlands Supper Club hosts monthly dinners prepared by Chef Jorden Dolan. This includes 2 tickets to a dinner paired with a bottle of wine.
Value $220
Starting bid
Feel Recharged for 2026. The serenity sips wellness emporium offers many different services to match your wellness journey.
Value $150
Starting bid
The Glittered Pinecone offers the cutest most unique items for your TEAM!! Includes beaded CP zipper pouch, beaded CP earrings, and bedazzled headband.
Value $70
Starting bid
The Glittered Pinecone has all your gameday needs. This clear bag includes a custom beaded cavalier strap!!
Value $100
Starting bid
Trulucks Gift Card
Value $100
Starting bid
Wild Stallion Winery Spring 2026 Season tickets to include Concert Series, Reserved Seating and Parking.
Value $85
Starting bid
Enjoy the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Art Festival. Includes 4 Tickets and VIP Parking
Value $140
Starting bid
Enjoy one month yoga membership at the Woodlands Yoga Studio
Value $140
Starting bid
Enjoy some yummy BBQ with 3rd Coast $100 Gift Certificate and a bottle of wine
Value $100
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Lexi Gold Short Necklace and Bottle of Wine. Perfect for any gift giver or that special someone.
Value $60
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Triple Stack Medallion Gold Necklace. This piece has it all, perfect for any occasion!
Value $120
Starting bid
In style and in school spirit. This Coach bangle fits any occasion and is the perfect accessory.
Value $99
Starting bid
This Louis Vuitton pouch is a hit. Non verified, but still trendy and and the perfect accessory.
Value $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a local basket filled with wine and some other treats. Vincent Farms, is a mobile market that visits the woodlands. Order your produce, dairy, protein and support this local farm
Value $130
Starting bid
13 wines, varying from reds to whites to bubbles!!! Each bottle is an average of $10-13. Comes with an insulated wine cooler clutch!!
Value $180
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!