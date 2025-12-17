Hosted by

Woodlands College Park Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Boots & Bling Auction

Pick-up location

3701 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77384, USA

Premium Student Parking Spot item
Premium Student Parking Spot
$250

Starting bid

One premium Student Park spot. Only eligible for Juniors/Seniors 26-27 school year.


Value Priceless

Premium Student Parking Spot item
Premium Student Parking Spot
$250

Starting bid

One premium Student Park spot. Only eligible for Juniors/Seniors 26-27 School Year.


Value Priceless

FOUR Graduation Tickets with PARKING item
FOUR Graduation Tickets with PARKING
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate the class of 2026. This includes 4 premium seating graduation tickets and Parking.

2026 Graduation ONLY


Value Priceless

TWO Season Home Game Tickets item
TWO Season Home Game Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Touchdown Club has donated TWO premium season tickets for the 2026 Cavalier Home Game Season. This also includes a CP clear bag and a SMALL tshirt.


Value $75

Ace Pickleball Group Event item
Ace Pickleball Group Event
$200

Starting bid

AMAZING value!!!

Grab your friends and family for this item. ONE private 2 hour group event. This event can include up to 16 people. Perfect for a graduation party, birthday or even your sports or work team!!


Value $1500

TWO Vouchers for Starter Series Class item
TWO Vouchers for Starter Series Class
$75

Starting bid

This item includes TWO vouchers for the starter series at ACE pickleball. That is 8 sessions!! Learn the hottest new sport around.

Includes RTIC cups as well as hats.


Value $260

The Woodlands Wine & Food Week item
The Woodlands Wine & Food Week item
The Woodlands Wine & Food Week
$150

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Sips Suds and Savor at the Woodlands Marriott Waterway

The Woodlands Wine & Food Week

June 1-7, 2026

Basket includes

2 complimentary Bernhardt wine tastings

2 bottles of wine

Swag and various vendor contributions.


Ticket Value $220

Total Value $445

Date Night at Deep Roots Vineyard item
Date Night at Deep Roots Vineyard
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a local night out. TWO Deep Roots Vineyard live concert event tickets and a bottle of wine.


Value $100

Fleet Feet Basket item
Fleet Feet Basket
$60

Starting bid

This $100 gift card is perfect for a new pair of shoes for 2026!! Also, enjoy an IGLOO travel cooler with a tennis carrying bag.


Value $175

Custom Cavalier Jacket item
Custom Cavalier Jacket item
Custom Cavalier Jacket item
Custom Cavalier Jacket
$100

Starting bid

A Custom Bedazzled Cavs Jacket. Hop on the the hottest trend with this one of a kind item, donated by Glam Revival Co.


Custom for Cavalier pride. Size XL. Perfect show of spirit to any of our College Park events.


Value $350

James Avery Earrings item
James Avery Earrings
$75

Starting bid

James Avery Earrings, beautiful sterling silver handcrafted design.


Value $150

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe 2 Night Stay item
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe 2 Night Stay
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a local getaway.

2 Nights at a Tower Suite

Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe


Value $500

Messina Hof Winery Tasting for 6 item
Messina Hof Winery Tasting for 6
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening with friends. Located in Bryan, Texas this local winery offers premier wines as well as beautiful grounds.

Standard Wine Tasting event for SIX!!


Value $175

Orvis Outdoor Fishing Lesson $130 item
Orvis Outdoor Fishing Lesson $130
$50

Starting bid

Orvis Outdoor is providing a fishing lesson


Value $130

FCS Sports Performance Membership #2 item
FCS Sports Performance Membership #2
$90

Starting bid

FCS Sports Performance, Faith-Commitment-Strength is a premier training facility for your athlete or anyone trying to increase their performance. This includes

Premium Elite ONE month Membership


Value $265

FCS Sports Performance Membership #1 item
FCS Sports Performance Membership #1
$90

Starting bid

FCS Sports Performance, Faith-Commitment-Strength is a premier training facility for your athlete or anyone trying to increase their performance. This includes

Premium Elite ONE month Membership


Value $265

TWO Tickets to the Woodlands Supper Club item
TWO Tickets to the Woodlands Supper Club
$100

Starting bid

The Woodlands Supper Club hosts monthly dinners prepared by Chef Jorden Dolan. This includes 2 tickets to a dinner paired with a bottle of wine.


Value $220

Serenity Sips Wellness Cafe Gift Card $150 item
Serenity Sips Wellness Cafe Gift Card $150
$75

Starting bid

Feel Recharged for 2026. The serenity sips wellness emporium offers many different services to match your wellness journey.


Value $150

Custom Beaded CP Items item
Custom Beaded CP Items
$45

Starting bid

The Glittered Pinecone offers the cutest most unique items for your TEAM!! Includes beaded CP zipper pouch, beaded CP earrings, and bedazzled headband.


Value $70

Clear bag with Custom Strap item
Clear bag with Custom Strap
$50

Starting bid

The Glittered Pinecone has all your gameday needs. This clear bag includes a custom beaded cavalier strap!!


Value $100

Trulucks Gift Card $100 item
Trulucks Gift Card $100
$60

Starting bid

Trulucks Gift Card


Value $100



Wild Stallion Winery Spring 2026 Season Tickets item
Wild Stallion Winery Spring 2026 Season Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Wild Stallion Winery Spring 2026 Season tickets to include Concert Series, Reserved Seating and Parking.


Value $85

FOUR tickets to the Woodlands Art Festival and Parking item
FOUR tickets to the Woodlands Art Festival and Parking
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Art Festival. Includes 4 Tickets and VIP Parking


Value $140

Woodlands Yoga Studio-One month Membership item
Woodlands Yoga Studio-One month Membership
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy one month yoga membership at the Woodlands Yoga Studio


Value $140

3rd Coast BBQ-$100 Gift Certificate and Bottle of Wine item
3rd Coast BBQ-$100 Gift Certificate and Bottle of Wine
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy some yummy BBQ with 3rd Coast $100 Gift Certificate and a bottle of wine


Value $100

Kendra Scott Lexi Gold Short Necklace and Bottle of Wine item
Kendra Scott Lexi Gold Short Necklace and Bottle of Wine item
Kendra Scott Lexi Gold Short Necklace and Bottle of Wine
$40

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Lexi Gold Short Necklace and Bottle of Wine. Perfect for any gift giver or that special someone.


Value $60

Kendra Scott Triple Stack Medallion Gold Necklace item
Kendra Scott Triple Stack Medallion Gold Necklace item
Kendra Scott Triple Stack Medallion Gold Necklace
$60

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Triple Stack Medallion Gold Necklace. This piece has it all, perfect for any occasion!


Value $120

Blue Coach Bangle item
Blue Coach Bangle item
Blue Coach Bangle
$40

Starting bid

In style and in school spirit. This Coach bangle fits any occasion and is the perfect accessory.


Value $99

LV Dupe wristlet pouch replica WHITE item
LV Dupe wristlet pouch replica WHITE
$100

Starting bid

This Louis Vuitton pouch is a hit. Non verified, but still trendy and and the perfect accessory.


Value $300

Local Made Basket!! Vincent Farms $100 Gift Certificate item
Local Made Basket!! Vincent Farms $100 Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a local basket filled with wine and some other treats. Vincent Farms, is a mobile market that visits the woodlands. Order your produce, dairy, protein and support this local farm


Value $130

Various Wine Basket item
Various Wine Basket
$50

Starting bid

13 wines, varying from reds to whites to bubbles!!! Each bottle is an average of $10-13. Comes with an insulated wine cooler clutch!!


Value $180

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