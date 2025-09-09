We Are Dwyer Foundation

Hosted by

We Are Dwyer Foundation

About this event

Boots & Bling Auction & Casino

100 Ballenisles Cir

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, USA

Ticket Entry
$150

Grants entry to the event as well as $25 in play gaming chips. Also, includes open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, buffet dinner, silent and live auction, raffle items and casino tables (chips my be purchased below).

ADD-ON- Gold Card - $20 for $50 in play gaming chips
$20

$50 in play gaming chips for $20 donation. Play gaming chips will be turned in for raffle tickets towards amazing prizes!

ADD-ON- Gold Card - $50 for $150 in play game chips
$50

$150 in play gaming chips for $50 donation. Play gaming chips will be turned in for raffle tickets towards amazing prizes!

Diamond Spur Sponsor ($10,000)
$10,000

o  Premier Recognition in All Materials

o  Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation

o  10 Tickets to Auction

o  Two-page Center Ad in Auction Program

o  Company or Family Name on Event Signage

Rhinestone Sponsor ($5,000)
$5,000

o  Premier Recognition in All Materials

o  Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation

o  6 Tickets to Auction

o  Full-page Ad in Auction Program

o  Company or Family Name on Event Signage

High Roller Sponsor ($3,000)
$3,000

o  Recognition on Social Media

o  Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation

o  4 Tickets to Auction

o  Half-page Ad in Auction Program

o  Company or Family Name on Event Signage

Silver Saddle Sponsor ($2,500)
$2,500

o  Recognition on Social Media

o  Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation

o  2 Tickets to Auction

o  Half-page Ad in Auction Program

o  Company or Family Name on Event Signage

Stallion Sponsor ($1,500)
$1,500

o  Recognition on Social Media

o  Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation

o  2 Tickets to Auction

o  Company or Family Name on Event Signage

Live Auction Sponsor - $5,000
$5,000

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Registration Sponsor - $4,000
$4,000

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Dinner Sponsor - $3,500
$3,500

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Bar Sponsor - $3,500
$3,500

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Dessert Sponsor - $3,000
$3,000

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Game Chip Sponsor - $2,500
$2,500

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Bid Paddle Sponsor - $2,000
$2,000

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Print Sponsor - $2,000
$2,000

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Entertainment Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Game Table Sponsor (6 available) - $1,500 each
$1,500

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Photographer Sponsor - $1,250
$1,250

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Décor Sponsor - $1,000
$1,000

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Photo Booth Sponsor - $750
$750

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Game Prize Sponsor - $500
$500

All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.

Advertising: Back Cover: $1,500
$1,500

Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.

Advertising: Inside Back Cover: $1,000
$1,000

Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.

Advertising: Inside Front Cover: $1,000
$1,000

Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.

Advertising: Full Page Ad: $500
$500

Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.

Advertising: Half Page Ad: $250
$250

Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.

Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.

Wine pull
$20

Wine pull

Add a donation for We Are Dwyer Foundation

$

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