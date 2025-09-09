Boots & Bling Auction & Casino

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About this event
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, USA
Grants entry to the event as well as $25 in play gaming chips. Also, includes open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, buffet dinner, silent and live auction, raffle items and casino tables (chips my be purchased below).
$50 in play gaming chips for $20 donation. Play gaming chips will be turned in for raffle tickets towards amazing prizes!
$150 in play gaming chips for $50 donation. Play gaming chips will be turned in for raffle tickets towards amazing prizes!
o Premier Recognition in All Materials
o Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation
o 10 Tickets to Auction
o Two-page Center Ad in Auction Program
o Company or Family Name on Event Signage
o Premier Recognition in All Materials
o Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation
o 6 Tickets to Auction
o Full-page Ad in Auction Program
o Company or Family Name on Event Signage
o Recognition on Social Media
o Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation
o 4 Tickets to Auction
o Half-page Ad in Auction Program
o Company or Family Name on Event Signage
o Recognition on Social Media
o Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation
o 2 Tickets to Auction
o Half-page Ad in Auction Program
o Company or Family Name on Event Signage
o Recognition on Social Media
o Recognition in Auction Audio Visual Presentation
o 2 Tickets to Auction
o Company or Family Name on Event Signage
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
All Underwriting opportunities include one sign on location at event, mention and logo in the event program, logo on event page of WeAreDwyer.com website with backlink and mention on social media. Sponsors and underwriters must provide camera-ready art and logo.
Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.
Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.
Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.
Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.
Ad specs:
Full Page: 5.5” horizontal x 8.5” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Half Page: 5.5” horizontal x 4.25” vertical – Full color, bleed.
Please email high resolution PDF to [email protected] by January 30, 2026.
Wine pull
$
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