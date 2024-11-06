National PanHellenic Council, Inc. Charlotte Chapter
Boots & Bling Scholarship Gala 2025
604 Doug Mayes Pl
Charlotte, NC 28262
General Admission
$85
1 individual ticket seat. Ticket holders will be randomly seated together.
1 individual ticket seat. Ticket holders will be randomly seated together.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Table Admission
$850
groupTicketCaption
8 seats per table. All ticket holders are seated together per table purchase.
8 seats per table. All ticket holders are seated together per table purchase.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout