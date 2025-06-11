Hosted by

Boots & Bling Silent Auction

1544 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205, USA

$450 Stretch Zone Gift Certificate item
$225

Starting bid

1 Stretch Zone Gift Certificate - Valued at $450
Foursome at Fairways of Halfmoon item
$120

Starting bid

One round of Golf for four with a cart. Valued at $240
Make Jewelry & Sip Wine item
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive evening in the Diamond Centre Design Room with private access for up to 2 hours for you and up to 6 guests (Seven people total). You and your guests will have the chance to wear a dazzling tiara valued at over $30,000, savor wine and charcuterie, and design your own unique bracelet. $600 Value

