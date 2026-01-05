Boots & Bows 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Entry to event, snow cone and popcorn bar
Entry to event, snow cone and popcorn bar
Entry to event, snow cone and popcorn bar
This will be provided at the event, must be pre ordered
Pink Shirt with bows and verses to accompany on design, can be worn to school on Fridays
Have your company logo be featured on Sign up link and the photobooth area!
Help cover the cost of Popcorn booth and have your logo be featured on Sign up link and displayed for all to see at the popcorn bar.
Your logo be featured on Sign up link and will be on display at our very popular snowcone machine!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!