Boots & Brains: Trekking toward healing

Every journey starts with a single step! This ticket grants individual entry to a night of fun, fundraising, and community—all in support of mental health awareness and the healing power of the outdoors.
Every journey starts with a single step! This ticket grants individual entry to a night of fun, fundraising, and community—all in support of mental health awareness and the healing power of the outdoors.
Trailblazing Duo (Admission for two)
$90
groupTicketCaption
Because every journey is better with a hiking partner! Grab this ticket for two and step into a night of impact, adventure, and giving back together.
Because every journey is better with a hiking partner! Grab this ticket for two and step into a night of impact, adventure, and giving back together.