Knightsen 4-H Annual Dinner & Auction

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About this event
$
General Admission
🤠 Boots & Buckles Dinner Ticket
Ticket includes full dinner service and two complimentary drink tickets for your enjoyment. Includes a Knightsen 4-H Boots & Buckles koozie to keep your beverages cold!
General Admission
🍀 The Clover Table Experience
Elevate your evening and make a meaningful impact with this distinguished table package, thoughtfully designed for celebration and generosity.
This exclusive experience includes:
Gather your guests, enjoy an exceptional evening, and support a cause that truly matters.
Sponsorship & Donation Opportunities
🍸 Bar Sponsor – Boots & Buckles $2000
Be the name behind the cheers! As our Bar Sponsor, your support helps keep the evening lively while directly benefiting Knightsen 4-H youth.
This sponsorship includes:
Raise a glass to community, leadership, and Clover tradition. 🍀🤠
Sponsorship & Donation Opportunities
🥇 Supreme Grand Champion Sponsor
Stand tall as a Supreme Grand Sponsor — a premier supporter of Boots & Buckles and the Knightsen 4-H Club.
This sponsorship includes:
Lead the way in supporting leadership, responsibility, and opportunity for our youth. 🤠✨🍀
Sponsorship & Donation Opportunities
🥇 Champion Sponsor
Join the Boots & Buckles celebration as a Champion Sponsor!
This sponsorship includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!