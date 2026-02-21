Knightsen 4-H Annual Dinner & Auction

General Admission

🍀 The Clover Table Experience

Elevate your evening and make a meaningful impact with this distinguished table package, thoughtfully designed for celebration and generosity.

This exclusive experience includes:

Eight (8) Dinner Tickets

Sixteen (16) Hosted Beverage Selections

Recognition on Social Media as a Valued Knightsen 4-H Supporter

$100 in General Drawing Tickets

One (1) Entry into the Exclusive Table-Only Premium Drawing

A Guaranteed Reserved Table so you and your guests may dine together in comfort and style

Includes Knightsen 4-H Boots & Buckles koozies with each ticket to keep your beverages cold!

Gather your guests, enjoy an exceptional evening, and support a cause that truly matters.



