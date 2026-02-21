Contra Costa County Clover Boosters
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Contra Costa County Clover Boosters

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Contra Costa County Clover Boosters

About this event

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Knightsen 4-H Annual Dinner & Auction

1923 Delta Rd

Knightsen, CA 94548, USA

Add a donation for Contra Costa County Clover Boosters

$

🤠 Boots & Buckles Dinner Ticket
$60

General Admission 

🤠 Boots & Buckles Dinner Ticket

Ticket includes full dinner service and two complimentary drink tickets for your enjoyment. Includes a Knightsen 4-H Boots & Buckles koozie to keep your beverages cold!

🍀 The Clover Table Experience
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

General Admission 

🍀 The Clover Table Experience

Elevate your evening and make a meaningful impact with this distinguished table package, thoughtfully designed for celebration and generosity.

This exclusive experience includes:

  • Eight (8) Dinner Tickets
  • Sixteen (16) Hosted Beverage Selections
  • Recognition on Social Media as a Valued Knightsen 4-H Supporter
  • $100 in General Drawing Tickets
  • One (1) Entry into the Exclusive Table-Only Premium Drawing
  • A Guaranteed Reserved Table so you and your guests may dine together in comfort and style
  • Includes Knightsen 4-H Boots & Buckles koozies with each ticket to keep your beverages cold!

Gather your guests, enjoy an exceptional evening, and support a cause that truly matters.


🍸 Bar Sponsor – Boots & Buckles
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship & Donation Opportunities

🍸 Bar Sponsor – Boots & Buckles $2000

Be the name behind the cheers! As our Bar Sponsor, your support helps keep the evening lively while directly benefiting Knightsen 4-H youth.

This sponsorship includes:

  • Sole Recognition at the Bar during the evening
  • Showcased on the Knightsen 4-H Boots & Buckles koozie given to all attendees
  • Eight (8) Dinner Tickets
  • Sixteen (16) Hosted Beverage Selections
  • Prominent Recognition on the Event Sponsor Banner displayed during Fair week
  • Recognition on Social Media as a Valued Knightsen 4-H Supporter
  • $100 in General Drawing Tickets
  • One (1) Entry into the Exclusive Table-Only Premium Drawing
  • A Guaranteed Reserved Table so you and your guests may dine together in comfort and style
  • Includes custom Knightsen 4-H Boots & Buckles koozies with each ticket to keep your beverages cold!
  • Prominent Recognition on the Event Sponsored Banner displayed during Fair week
  • Recognition on Social Media as a Valued Knightsen 4-H Supporter

Raise a glass to community, leadership, and Clover tradition. 🍀🤠


🥇 Supreme Grand Champion Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship & Donation Opportunities

🥇 Supreme Grand Champion Sponsor

Stand tall as a Supreme Grand Sponsor — a premier supporter of Boots & Buckles and the Knightsen 4-H Club.

This sponsorship includes:

  • Prominent Recognition on the Event Sponsored Banner displayed during Fair week
  • Eight (8) Dinner Tickets
  • Sixteen (16) Hosted Beverage Selections
  • Recognition on Social Media as a Valued Knightsen 4-H Supporter
  • $200 in General Drawing Tickets
  • One (1) Entry into the Exclusive Table-Only Premium Drawing
  • A Guaranteed Reserved Table so you and your guests may dine together in comfort and style
  • Includes Knightsen 4-H Boots & Buckles koozies with each ticket to keep your beverages cold!
  • Highlighted Social Media Recognition as a Top Tiered Gold Buckle Sponsor
  • A Custom Boot & Buckles themed Knightsen 4-H Belt Buckle showcasing your sponsorship!

Lead the way in supporting leadership, responsibility, and opportunity for our youth. 🤠✨🍀

🥇 Champion Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship & Donation Opportunities

🥇 Champion Sponsor

Join the Boots & Buckles celebration as a Champion Sponsor!

This sponsorship includes:

  • Prominent Recognition on the Club Banner displayed during Fair week
  • Social Media Recognition as a Knightsen 4-H Supporter
  • This opportunity does not include Dinner Tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!