Boots and Heroes 8th Annual Gala

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About this event
Reserved Table Sponsorship
Enjoy a private, reserved table in a prime location for up to 8 guests, featuring a delicious steak dinner and lively dueling piano entertainment.
This sponsorship package also includes:
Join us for an unforgettable evening while demonstrating your commitment to supporting our mission and community.
Reserved Prime Table Sponsorship – 8 Guests
Enjoy a premium reserved table for eight guests featuring a delicious steak dinner and lively dueling piano entertainment.
Your sponsorship also includes:
Optional Upgrade – Honor Our Veterans
Donate four seats at your table to local veterans and receive a permanent custom-engraved brick in our Legacy Patio as a special thank-you for your support.
Please inquire for details and upgrade availability.
Table Sponsorship Package
Reserve a table for 8 guests and enjoy a delicious steak dinner along with lively dueling piano entertainment. This sponsorship package also includes a program advertisement recognizing your support.
Optional Upgrade:
Donate 4 seats from your table to local veterans and receive a custom engraved brick permanently installed in our Legacy Patio. Please contact us for upgrade details and pricing.
Table Sponsorship – 8 Guests
Reserve a table for eight and enjoy a delicious steak dinner along with an evening of exciting dueling piano entertainment. This sponsorship also includes recognition on our social media channels.
Optional Upgrade:
Donate four seats at your table to local veterans and receive a permanent custom-engraved brick in our Legacy Patio as a special thank-you. Please inquire for upgrade details.
Table Reservation – Seats 8
Enjoy a steak dinner, great company, and an evening of lively dueling piano entertainment.
Legacy Patio Upgrade: Donate 4 seats at your table to veterans and receive a permanent custom brick in our Legacy Patio as a lasting tribute. Contact us for upgrade details.
This special donation provides 8 tickets for veterans to attend this event—a generous way to say thank you for their service.
A special thank-you letter will be sent to the donor, and a note honoring their generosity will be displayed at the table.
Ticket gets you into event and seated at a table. Ticket includes steak dinner and dueling pianos entertainment.
This provides 2 tickets to the event. Tickets will have reserved seating, steak dinner, dueling pianos entertainment.
This includes a table with 8 tickets. Each ticket includes entry, steak dinner, seat for dueling piano entertainment.
Honor Your Hero
We will display a special banner at this event to remember and honor veterans who are not physically with us but are never forgotten.
Your purchase reserves a spot on the banner to display the name and photo of the veteran you wish to recognize, honor, or remember.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!