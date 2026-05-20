A pair of worn combat boots and a fallen soldier's memorial stand in the foreground against a backdrop of a VFW gala announcement featuring dueling pianos and an American flag.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Spring Branch Post 8790

Hosted by

Veterans of Foreign Wars Spring Branch Post 8790

About this event

Boots and Heroes 8th Annual Gala

1560 Veterans of Foreign Wars Wy

Houston, TX 77055, USA

Victory Sponsor
$5,000

Reserved Table Sponsorship

Enjoy a private, reserved table in a prime location for up to 8 guests, featuring a delicious steak dinner and lively dueling piano entertainment.

This sponsorship package also includes:

  • Recognition on social media
  • A full-page advertisement in the event program
  • A permanent custom engraved brick on our Legacy Patio

Join us for an unforgettable evening while demonstrating your commitment to supporting our mission and community.

Freedom Forever Sponsor
$3,000

Reserved Prime Table Sponsorship – 8 Guests

Enjoy a premium reserved table for eight guests featuring a delicious steak dinner and lively dueling piano entertainment.

Your sponsorship also includes:

  • Recognition on our social media platforms
  • Advertisement placement in the event program

Optional Upgrade – Honor Our Veterans

Donate four seats at your table to local veterans and receive a permanent custom-engraved brick in our Legacy Patio as a special thank-you for your support.

Please inquire for details and upgrade availability.

Cattleman's Crown Sponsor
$2,000

Table Sponsorship Package

Reserve a table for 8 guests and enjoy a delicious steak dinner along with lively dueling piano entertainment. This sponsorship package also includes a program advertisement recognizing your support.

Optional Upgrade:
Donate 4 seats from your table to local veterans and receive a custom engraved brick permanently installed in our Legacy Patio. Please contact us for upgrade details and pricing.

Heroes Honor Sponsor
$1,000

Table Sponsorship – 8 Guests

Reserve a table for eight and enjoy a delicious steak dinner along with an evening of exciting dueling piano entertainment. This sponsorship also includes recognition on our social media channels.

Optional Upgrade:
Donate four seats at your table to local veterans and receive a permanent custom-engraved brick in our Legacy Patio as a special thank-you. Please inquire for upgrade details.

Valor Table Sponsor
$500

Table Reservation – Seats 8
Enjoy a steak dinner, great company, and an evening of lively dueling piano entertainment.

Legacy Patio Upgrade: Donate 4 seats at your table to veterans and receive a permanent custom brick in our Legacy Patio as a lasting tribute. Contact us for upgrade details.

HONOR OUR HEROES Special Sponsor!
$250

This special donation provides 8 tickets for veterans to attend this event—a generous way to say thank you for their service.

A special thank-you letter will be sent to the donor, and a note honoring their generosity will be displayed at the table.

Admission Ticket (1)
$35

Ticket gets you into event and seated at a table. Ticket includes steak dinner and dueling pianos entertainment.

Couples Admission Tickets (2)
$70

This provides 2 tickets to the event. Tickets will have reserved seating, steak dinner, dueling pianos entertainment.

Table (8)
$250

This includes a table with 8 tickets. Each ticket includes entry, steak dinner, seat for dueling piano entertainment.

Gone but not forgotten
$100

Honor Your Hero

We will display a special banner at this event to remember and honor veterans who are not physically with us but are never forgotten.

Your purchase reserves a spot on the banner to display the name and photo of the veteran you wish to recognize, honor, or remember.

Add a donation for Veterans of Foreign Wars Spring Branch Post 8790

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