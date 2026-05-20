Boots and Heroes 8th Annual Gala

Reserved Prime Table Sponsorship – 8 Guests

Enjoy a premium reserved table for eight guests featuring a delicious steak dinner and lively dueling piano entertainment.

Your sponsorship also includes:

Recognition on our social media platforms

Advertisement placement in the event program

Optional Upgrade – Honor Our Veterans

Donate four seats at your table to local veterans and receive a permanent custom-engraved brick in our Legacy Patio as a special thank-you for your support.

Please inquire for details and upgrade availability.