Kiwanis Club Of The Adventure Coast

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club Of The Adventure Coast

About this event

Boots and Pearls Casino Night

4550 Golf Club Ln #0303

Spring Hill, FL 34609, USA

$3500.00 NEVER FORGET-PRESENTING SPONSOR
$3,500

Logo and Name on Event Banner

Logo and Name on all Media

Special Recognition at Event

Tabletop Signage

12 VIP Event Tickets

Logo and Name on all Paper Money

$5000.00 PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN-ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$5,000

Logo and Name on Event Banner

Logo and Name on all Media

Special Recognition at Event

Tabletop Signage

10 VIP Event Tickets

$2000.00 BOOTS AND FLAGS LIBERTY SPONSOR
$2,000

Logo and Name on Event Banner

Logo and Name on all Media

Event Recognition

Tabletop Signage

8 VIP Event Tickets

$1500.00 HONOR OUR HEROS SPONSO
$1,500

Logo and Name on Event Banner

Logo and Name on all Media

Event Recognition

Tabletop Signage

6 VIP Event Tickets

$1000.00 LEGACY OF COURAGE SPONSOR
$1,000

Name on Event Banner

Name on all Media

Event Recognition

Tabletop Signage

4 VIP Event Tickets

$500.00 ALWAYS TOGETHER AS ONE SPONSOR
$500

Name on Event Banner

Name on all Media

Event Recognition

Tabletop Signage

2 Event Tickets

$250.00 PATRIOTISM SPONSOR
$250

Name on Event Banner

Name on all Media

Event Recognition

Tabletop Signage

1 Event Tickets

Individual Event Ticket
$75
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