Boots, Bags & BBQ Cornhole Tournament 2026

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About this event
Company name recognized as lane sponsor; Logo on custom board (or other for returning sponsors); Premium logo placement on banner; Premium logo placement on promotional item (given to every participant); Company logo and link tagged on Mariah’s Miracle website and event page; Recognition on social media; Sponsor call-outs throughout tournament; One team registration (2 players); Two additional spectator meal tickets.
Register a team of two for Mariah’s Miracle’s Annual Cornhole Tournament and enjoy a day of friendly competition and fun. Team registration includes entry for two players, lunch, a drink, and swag bags for each teammate. Grab a partner and join us for an exciting event supporting a great cause! 💜
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