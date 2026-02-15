Boots, Bling, and Barks

Be the name behind the night.





As our exclusive Presenting Sponsor, your business will be prominently featured as the official sponsor of Boots, Bling & Blackjack benefiting Heart of Texas Animal Rescue.





Your partnership will be seen by community leaders, local business owners, and animal advocates throughout Brown County while directly supporting lifesaving programs.





Includes:

Event named “Boots, Bling & Blackjack presented by [Your Business]”

Premier logo placement on all marketing materials and event signage

Recognition in social media promotions and event advertising

Verbal recognition during the program

Opportunity to give brief welcome remarks

Full-page program ad

Premium reserved table for 8 guests

Logo on event photo backdrop

Featured recognition on ticketing page

Your sponsorship helps fund medical care, rescue transports, and second chances for animals in need