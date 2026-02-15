Boots, Bling, and Barks

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Be the name behind the night.
As our exclusive Presenting Sponsor, your business will be prominently featured as the official sponsor of Boots, Bling & Blackjack benefiting Heart of Texas Animal Rescue.
Your partnership will be seen by community leaders, local business owners, and animal advocates throughout Brown County while directly supporting lifesaving programs.
Includes:
Your sponsorship helps fund medical care, rescue transports, and second chances for animals in need
Make a bold impact for animals in our community.
High Roller Sponsors receive prominent visibility while helping fund lifesaving rescue efforts across Brown County.
Includes:
Your support directly funds veterinary care, spay/neuter services, and emergency rescues.
A powerful way to support second chances.
Lucky Ace Sponsors receive strong event visibility while helping Heart of Texas continue its lifesaving work.
Includes:
• 4 event tickets
• Logo in printed event program
• Recognition on event slideshow
• Social media recognition
• Name signage at the event
Your sponsorship helps provide food, medical care, and safe shelter for rescued animals.
Every contribution changes a life.
Poker Chip Sponsors show their commitment to animal welfare while gaining meaningful community exposure.
Includes:
Your support helps fund vaccinations, heartworm treatment, and critical care.
Put your brand where the action is.
Have your business featured on one of our casino tables for the evening and show your support for local animal rescue efforts.
Includes:
Perfect for businesses wanting visible support at an accessible level.
Step into an evening of Texas glam and high-stakes fun at Boots, Bling & Blackjack.
Enjoy casino gaming, hors d’oeuvres, music, and a silent auction—all while supporting Heart of Texas Animal Rescue and the lifesaving work happening right here in our community.
Your ticket directly supports medical care, rescue transports, and second chances for animals in need.
Dress up. Play big. Save lives.
Step into an evening of Texas glam and high-stakes fun at Boots, Bling & Blackjack.
Enjoy casino gaming, hors d’oeuvres, music, and a silent auction—all while supporting Heart of Texas Animal Rescue and the lifesaving work happening right here in our community.
Your ticket directly supports medical care, rescue transports, and second chances for animals in need.
Dress up. Play big. Save lives.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!