Heart of Texas Animal Rescue

Hosted by

Heart of Texas Animal Rescue

Boots, Bling, and Barks

185 Hideout Lane

Brownwood, TX 76801, USA

The Royal Flush Presenting Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be the name behind the night.


As our exclusive Presenting Sponsor, your business will be prominently featured as the official sponsor of Boots, Bling & Blackjack benefiting Heart of Texas Animal Rescue.


Your partnership will be seen by community leaders, local business owners, and animal advocates throughout Brown County while directly supporting lifesaving programs.


Includes:

  • Event named “Boots, Bling & Blackjack presented by [Your Business]”
  • Premier logo placement on all marketing materials and event signage
  • Recognition in social media promotions and event advertising
  • Verbal recognition during the program
  • Opportunity to give brief welcome remarks
  • Full-page program ad
  • Premium reserved table for 8 guests
  • Logo on event photo backdrop
  • Featured recognition on ticketing page

Your sponsorship helps fund medical care, rescue transports, and second chances for animals in need

High Roller Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Make a bold impact for animals in our community.


High Roller Sponsors receive prominent visibility while helping fund lifesaving rescue efforts across Brown County.


Includes:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage
  • Half-page program ad
  • Logo displayed at one casino table
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Dedicated social media spotlight

Your support directly funds veterinary care, spay/neuter services, and emergency rescues.

Lucky Ace Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A powerful way to support second chances.


Lucky Ace Sponsors receive strong event visibility while helping Heart of Texas continue its lifesaving work.


Includes:

4 event tickets

Logo in printed event program

Recognition on event slideshow

Social media recognition

Name signage at the event


Your sponsorship helps provide food, medical care, and safe shelter for rescued animals.

Poker Chip
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Every contribution changes a life.


Poker Chip Sponsors show their commitment to animal welfare while gaining meaningful community exposure.


Includes:

  • 2 event tickets
  • Name listed in printed program
  • Recognition on event slideshow
  • Group social media thank-you

Your support helps fund vaccinations, heartworm treatment, and critical care.


Casino Table Sponsor
$250

Put your brand where the action is.


Have your business featured on one of our casino tables for the evening and show your support for local animal rescue efforts.


Includes:

  • Business name displayed at one casino table
  • Name listed in printed event program
  • Recognition on event slideshow

Perfect for businesses wanting visible support at an accessible level.

General Admission Ticket
$75

Step into an evening of Texas glam and high-stakes fun at Boots, Bling & Blackjack.


Enjoy casino gaming, hors d’oeuvres, music, and a silent auction—all while supporting Heart of Texas Animal Rescue and the lifesaving work happening right here in our community.


Your ticket directly supports medical care, rescue transports, and second chances for animals in need.


Dress up. Play big. Save lives.

General Admission Ticket (Copy)
$75

Step into an evening of Texas glam and high-stakes fun at Boots, Bling & Blackjack.


Enjoy casino gaming, hors d’oeuvres, music, and a silent auction—all while supporting Heart of Texas Animal Rescue and the lifesaving work happening right here in our community.


Your ticket directly supports medical care, rescue transports, and second chances for animals in need.


Dress up. Play big. Save lives.

Add a donation for Heart of Texas Animal Rescue

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!