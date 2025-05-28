THLN's 50th Anniversary: Boots, Bling & Paws Celebration

1135 Botham Jean Blvd

Dallas, TX 75215, USA

*VIP Admission
$350

🌟 Meet Paula Abdul at Boots, Bling & Paws! 🌟

Your VIP ticket gets you early access to an exclusive meet & greet with the one and only Paula Abdul—plus so much more!


*NOTE: This ticket grants access to the Meet & Greet with Paula Abdul, which will begin promptly at 6:00 PM!


Enjoy delicious food and hors d’oeuvres (with vegan and vegetarian options), sip from the open bar, and immerse yourself in live entertainment and unforgettable activities. This is your all-access pass to the ultimate celebration!

General Admission
$200

General admission begins at 7:00 PM. Please plan accordingly.


Your General Admission ticket includes delicious food and hors d'oeuvres (vegan and vegetarian options), access to the open bar, live entertainment & activities.

*Drinks & Entertainment ONLY
$75

*NOTE: This ticket includes beverages only—grub and guaranteed seats aren't part of the deal.


Kick up your boots for two exclusive hours (9:00 pm – 11:00 pm) of ice-cold drinks and live music at the legendary Gilley’s Event Center. Rub elbows with fellow supporters, take in the honky-tonk vibe, and raise a glass to a cause worth cheering for!

