Texas Humane Legislation Network Inc

Texas Humane Legislation Network Inc

Boots, Bling, and Paws Celebration: Hat Maker Raffle

🎟 One raffle ticket
$25

One raffle ticket for a chance to win a custom-made hat by Green Goat Hat Co.

🎟 Three raffle tickets
$60
This includes 3 tickets

Three raffle tickets for a chance to win a custom-made hat by Green Goat Hat Co.

🎟 Four raffle tickets - plus BONUS ticket!
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Five raffle tickets for a chance to win a custom-made hat by Green Goat Hat Co.

