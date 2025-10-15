Atlantic Area Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Inc.

Hosted by

Atlantic Area Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Inc.

About this event

World of Beer-Hinesville presents CASA's BOOTS, BLING, BIG WINS! Raising the Stakes for CASA!

305 Dawson Farms Road SE

Ludowici, GA 31316, USA

DIAMOND SPUR (PREMIER SPONSOR)
$3,000

Exclusive naming rights (Boots, Bling and Big Wins, presented by (Your Company).

Logo featured on all promotional material, signage, and media

Full page ad in the event program, recognition of the website and social media

6 VIP event tickets with reserved seating

60-second video advertisement

GOLD BUCKLE SPONSOR
$2,500

Prominent logo placement on event signage & materials

Half-page as in the event program

Recognition of social media and website

4 VIP event tickets

SILVER SPUR SPONSOR
$1,000

Logo on event signage & materials

Quarter page in event program

Recognition on the CASA website and social media

2 Event tickets

Bronze Boot
$750

Name/Logo listed on program

Recognition on the CASA website and social media

2 event tickets

CASINO TABLE SPONSOR- BLACKJACK
$400

Business name displayed on one gaming table

CASINO TABLE SPONSOR- POKER
$400

Business name displayed on one gaming table

CASINO TABLE SPONSOR- CRAP TABLE
$300

Business name displayed on one gaming table

CASINO TABLE SPONSOR-ROULETTE
$300

Business name displayed on one gaming table

PHOTO BOOTH SPONSOR
$500

Business Logo featured on every printout and digital image

Friends of CASA
$175

Name/logo listed on event program & social media

Add a donation for Atlantic Area Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Inc.

$

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