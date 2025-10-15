World of Beer-Hinesville presents CASA's BOOTS, BLING, BIG WINS! Raising the Stakes for CASA!

About this event
Exclusive naming rights (Boots, Bling and Big Wins, presented by (Your Company).
Logo featured on all promotional material, signage, and media
Full page ad in the event program, recognition of the website and social media
6 VIP event tickets with reserved seating
60-second video advertisement
Prominent logo placement on event signage & materials
Half-page as in the event program
Recognition of social media and website
4 VIP event tickets
Logo on event signage & materials
Quarter page in event program
Recognition on the CASA website and social media
2 Event tickets
Name/Logo listed on program
Recognition on the CASA website and social media
2 event tickets
Business name displayed on one gaming table
Business name displayed on one gaming table
Business name displayed on one gaming table
Business name displayed on one gaming table
Business Logo featured on every printout and digital image
Name/logo listed on event program & social media
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