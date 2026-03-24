United Service Organizations Inc

Hosted by

United Service Organizations Inc

About this event

4th Annual - Boots, Bourbon and Brickyard - Benefitting USO!

110 Whiskey Row Crawfordsville

IN 47933

Individual Ticket
$75

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities.

Couples Ticket
$125

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities.


Includes 2 tickets.

Couples VIP Ticket
$225

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, early access reception, and one commemorative bourbon bottle per couple.


Includes 2 tickets.

Patriot Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, early access reception, and one commemorative bourbon bottle.


Includes 16 VIP tickets.

Medal of Honor Sponsor
$7,500

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, early access reception, and one commemorative bourbon bottle.


Includes 12 VIP tickets.

General Montgomery Sponsor
$5,000

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, early access reception, and one commemorative bourbon bottle.


Includes 8 VIP tickets.

Four Star American Sponsor
$2,500

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, early access reception, and one commemorative bourbon bottle.


Includes 4 VIP tickets.

11th Regiment Hero Sponsor
$1,250

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, early access reception, and one commemorative bourbon bottle.


Includes 2 VIP tickets.

VIP EARLY ACCESS
$500

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, early access reception, and one commemorative bourbon bottle.


Includes 4 VIP tickets - VIP early access

Add a donation for United Service Organizations Inc

$

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