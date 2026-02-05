Montrose Baseball Inc

Hosted by

Montrose Baseball Inc

About this event

Boots for Bases

72005 Kinikin Rd

Montrose, CO 81401, USA

Dinner and Dance Individual Ticket
$60

Catered prime rib dinner and dancing

Home Run Sponsor Table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor table with seating for 8 including your company logo or name on the event banner. The "Home Run" sponsorship also includes 8 VIP Happy Hour Drink tickets and 8 catered prime rib dinners and dancing!

Grand Slam Event Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Join the "Grand Slam" Club! This sponsorship makes you an exclusive member of the "Grand Slam Baseball Hat Club" which includes a designed ball cap that lets the world know you are a grand slam supporter!


Also includes a premier table for 8 with catered dinner, 8 VIP happy hour drink tickets and dancing.

Add a donation for Montrose Baseball Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!