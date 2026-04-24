Boots for Bases 2026 Silent Auction

Elevate Your Performance with Oakley SUTRO





Exceptional Comfort and Fit

Experience unparalleled comfort with the Oakley SUTRO eyewear, designed with an ergonomic fit that hugs your face securely, ensuring stability during any activity. The lightweight design and contemporary cut make it an ideal choice for those seeking both comfort and style in their eyewear.

Crisp Vision in All Conditions

Oakley's commitment to precision optics shines through with the SUTRO OO9406. These sunglasses provide excellent clarity and full eye coverage, protecting you from harsh sunlight while maintaining a pristine viewing experience. Enjoy crystal-clear vision that's perfect for all your outdoor activities, from cycling to hiking.

Great for Active Lifestyles

Whether you're biking, hiking, or engaging in water sports, the Oakley SUTRO OO9406 is perfectly equipped to handle your dynamic lifestyle. Featuring a snug fit that prevents slipping, these sunglasses stay firmly in place, allowing you to focus on what matters most—your performance.

Sleek and Modern Aesthetic

Make a statement with the sleek and modern design of the SUTRO OO9406. These sunglasses are not only high-performing but also make you look stylish while doing it. Suitable for both performance and leisure, they are as versatile as they are trendy.

Built for Durability

Rely on the toughness and durability that Oakley is renowned for. Constructed to withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle, the SUTRO OO9406 will be your reliable companion for many adventures to come. Trust in its sturdy build and high-quality materials for long-lasting performance.

Upgrade your eyewear collection with the Oakley SUTRO OO9406 and embrace a new level of style, comfort, and optical excellence.