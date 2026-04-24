Boots for Bases 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Rocky Mountain Aggregate is a huge supporter of MHS sports! One load (25 tons) of gravel! Includes delivery to Montrose, Delta, Olathe or Ridgway.
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Super trendy “Last Stag” baseball bleachers seat!
Starting bid
Effortlessly refined, this 14K yellow gold necklace features a softly curved bar accented with two round sapphires, each bezel-set to highlight their rich, natural hue. The gentle arc of the design creates a flattering, modern silhouette, while the vibrant sapphires add a subtle yet striking pop of color. A versatile piece with a touch of individuality, this necklace transitions seamlessly from everyday wear to elevated occasions.
Valued at $620
Starting bid
Black Canyon Wing and Clay 1/2 day pheasant and chukar guided hunt.
Starting bid
Brenda Metheny is a MHS favorite! Offered is a one hour long photography session at the location of your choice within 20 miles of Montrose.
Starting bid
Elevate Your Performance with Oakley SUTRO
Exceptional Comfort and Fit
Experience unparalleled comfort with the Oakley SUTRO eyewear, designed with an ergonomic fit that hugs your face securely, ensuring stability during any activity. The lightweight design and contemporary cut make it an ideal choice for those seeking both comfort and style in their eyewear.
Crisp Vision in All Conditions
Oakley's commitment to precision optics shines through with the SUTRO OO9406. These sunglasses provide excellent clarity and full eye coverage, protecting you from harsh sunlight while maintaining a pristine viewing experience. Enjoy crystal-clear vision that's perfect for all your outdoor activities, from cycling to hiking.
Great for Active Lifestyles
Whether you're biking, hiking, or engaging in water sports, the Oakley SUTRO OO9406 is perfectly equipped to handle your dynamic lifestyle. Featuring a snug fit that prevents slipping, these sunglasses stay firmly in place, allowing you to focus on what matters most—your performance.
Sleek and Modern Aesthetic
Make a statement with the sleek and modern design of the SUTRO OO9406. These sunglasses are not only high-performing but also make you look stylish while doing it. Suitable for both performance and leisure, they are as versatile as they are trendy.
Built for Durability
Rely on the toughness and durability that Oakley is renowned for. Constructed to withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle, the SUTRO OO9406 will be your reliable companion for many adventures to come. Trust in its sturdy build and high-quality materials for long-lasting performance.
Upgrade your eyewear collection with the Oakley SUTRO OO9406 and embrace a new level of style, comfort, and optical excellence.
Starting bid
Red Hawks Fan Basket Includes: 1 American Outback Soft Cooler,
$100 gift card to Dicks, 1 red fleece stadium blanket, 1 under armor thermos, 1 MHS Red Hawks XL hoodie, 1 XL long sleeve Red Hawks shirt, & pack of Chomps meat sticks, Twizzlers Pull N Peel, 2 gel ice/hot packs, Honey Stinger Energy Chews, Big league Chew and Gstorade. Donated by Chris Nokes Memorial and Amanda Nokes Photography Valued at $320
Starting bid
Ball cap and baseball earrings. Earrings are lightweight and perfect for game day!
Starting bid
Portable camping propane fire pit- enjoy a clean and realistic propane fire pit for camping without the hassle of ash or firewood or smoke. you can also use the fire pit grill to easily cook steaks or heat water. Great way to entertain friends and family!
Starting bid
Have fun on the field watching those MHS players! Swing chair and rolling cooler perfect for our summer ball season!
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Stylish western boots for bases stadium seat and blanket from the trendy sport company, “The Last Stag“!
Starting bid
Value is $1250. The book club basket includes $300 of books and $950 custom author led event For winner!
Starting bid
Hand crafted by the Jennings twins' Grandpa! Holds 13 home run balls. Valued at $100
Starting bid
3 gift certificates for $20 each. Includes gift certificate from Horsefly, Jimmer's and Montrose Donut and Deli.
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Valued at $100 grilling basket with everything you need for grilling season! Includes all things in picture!
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Valued at $140. Gold Collection baseball backpack by Rawlings.
Starting bid
Two matching 0 gravity chairs and fleece throw. Enjoy those ball-games!
Starting bid
Senior Portrait Session with Gabrielle Clay valued at $1,500.
Starting bid
Hand crafted by Jennings twins' Grandpa! Holds 13 home run balls. Valued at $100
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Two sessions of facial Microneedling With Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF).
Two sessions of facial papule injections.
Two IPL Dark spot removal.
Two Sessions of I.V Infusion. Two sessions of microdermabrasion / derma-fusion.
Total Value of $1548.00
Starting bid
Multi device charging station. Valued at $75
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Golfers Survival Kit! Valued at $350. 18 holes at Cobble Creek Golf Course for 4 people with carts.
Starting bid
Adult 20 punch pass to the Montrose Rec Center
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Pitching Lessons/Program with professional pitcher in the minor leagues-Trey Merril! Valued at $400
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Donated by the CMU Baseball Team! T-shirt, cutting board and 4 leather coasters.
Starting bid
Smuin Memorial Foundation hitting camp! Includes 2 camp registrations, a night in the hotel and a basket of swag! Valued at $460
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Free lucky hot dog at every home game!
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4 hours worth of hitting lessons valued at $360 instructed by MHS Baseball Coach Justin Galvan.
Starting bid
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70
Starting bid
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70
Starting bid
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70
Starting bid
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70
Starting bid
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70
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