Montrose Baseball Inc
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Montrose Baseball Inc

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Montrose Baseball Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Boots for Bases 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

72005 Kinikin Rd, Montrose, CO 81401, USA

Truck load of gravel item
Truck load of gravel
$400

Starting bid

Rocky Mountain Aggregate is a huge supporter of MHS sports! One load (25 tons) of gravel! Includes delivery to Montrose, Delta, Olathe or Ridgway.

The “Last Stag” baseball bleacher seat item
The “Last Stag” baseball bleacher seat item
The “Last Stag” baseball bleacher seat
$100

Starting bid

Super trendy “Last Stag” baseball bleachers seat!

Sarah O. 14K Yellow Gold Necklace item
Sarah O. 14K Yellow Gold Necklace item
Sarah O. 14K Yellow Gold Necklace
$300

Starting bid

Effortlessly refined, this 14K yellow gold necklace features a softly curved bar accented with two round sapphires, each bezel-set to highlight their rich, natural hue. The gentle arc of the design creates a flattering, modern silhouette, while the vibrant sapphires add a subtle yet striking pop of color. A versatile piece with a touch of individuality, this necklace transitions seamlessly from everyday wear to elevated occasions.

Valued at $620

Black Canyon Wing and Clay item
Black Canyon Wing and Clay
$400

Starting bid

Black Canyon Wing and Clay 1/2 day pheasant and chukar guided hunt.

Brenda Metheny 1 hour photography session item
Brenda Metheny 1 hour photography session item
Brenda Metheny 1 hour photography session
$150

Starting bid

Brenda Metheny is a MHS favorite! Offered is a one hour long photography session at the location of your choice within 20 miles of Montrose.

Oakley Sutra Sunglasses item
Oakley Sutra Sunglasses item
Oakley Sutra Sunglasses
$100

Starting bid

Elevate Your Performance with Oakley SUTRO


Exceptional Comfort and Fit
Experience unparalleled comfort with the Oakley SUTRO eyewear, designed with an ergonomic fit that hugs your face securely, ensuring stability during any activity. The lightweight design and contemporary cut make it an ideal choice for those seeking both comfort and style in their eyewear.

Crisp Vision in All Conditions
Oakley's commitment to precision optics shines through with the SUTRO OO9406. These sunglasses provide excellent clarity and full eye coverage, protecting you from harsh sunlight while maintaining a pristine viewing experience. Enjoy crystal-clear vision that's perfect for all your outdoor activities, from cycling to hiking.

Great for Active Lifestyles
Whether you're biking, hiking, or engaging in water sports, the Oakley SUTRO OO9406 is perfectly equipped to handle your dynamic lifestyle. Featuring a snug fit that prevents slipping, these sunglasses stay firmly in place, allowing you to focus on what matters most—your performance.

Sleek and Modern Aesthetic
Make a statement with the sleek and modern design of the SUTRO OO9406. These sunglasses are not only high-performing but also make you look stylish while doing it. Suitable for both performance and leisure, they are as versatile as they are trendy.

Built for Durability
Rely on the toughness and durability that Oakley is renowned for. Constructed to withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle, the SUTRO OO9406 will be your reliable companion for many adventures to come. Trust in its sturdy build and high-quality materials for long-lasting performance.

Upgrade your eyewear collection with the Oakley SUTRO OO9406 and embrace a new level of style, comfort, and optical excellence.

Red Hawks Fan Basket item
Red Hawks Fan Basket
$320

Starting bid

Red Hawks Fan Basket Includes: 1 American Outback Soft Cooler, 

$100 gift card to Dicks, 1 red fleece stadium blanket, 1 under armor thermos, 1 MHS Red Hawks XL hoodie, 1 XL long sleeve Red Hawks shirt, & pack of Chomps meat sticks, Twizzlers Pull N Peel, 2 gel ice/hot packs, Honey Stinger Energy Chews, Big league Chew and Gstorade. Donated by Chris Nokes Memorial and Amanda Nokes Photography Valued at $320

Game Day Wear item
Game Day Wear
$25

Starting bid

Ball cap and baseball earrings. Earrings are lightweight and perfect for game day!

GasBruh Outdoor Portable Propane Fire Pit item
GasBruh Outdoor Portable Propane Fire Pit item
GasBruh Outdoor Portable Propane Fire Pit
$50

Starting bid

Portable camping propane fire pit- enjoy a clean and realistic propane fire pit for camping without the hassle of ash or firewood or smoke. you can also use the fire pit grill to easily cook steaks or heat water. Great way to entertain friends and family!

Kicking’ it at the ball field item
Kicking’ it at the ball field item
Kicking’ it at the ball field item
Kicking’ it at the ball field
$50

Starting bid

Have fun on the field watching those MHS players! Swing chair and rolling cooler perfect for our summer ball season!

The “Last Stag” Boots for Bases item
The “Last Stag” Boots for Bases item
The “Last Stag” Boots for Bases
$125

Starting bid

Stylish western boots for bases stadium seat and blanket from the trendy sport company, “The Last Stag“!

Book Experience Gift Basket item
Book Experience Gift Basket item
Book Experience Gift Basket
$400

Starting bid

Value is $1250. The book club basket includes $300 of books and $950 custom author led event For winner!

Home Run Ball Holder item
Home Run Ball Holder item
Home Run Ball Holder
$50

Starting bid

Hand crafted by the Jennings twins' Grandpa! Holds 13 home run balls. Valued at $100

Gift certificate bundle item
Gift certificate bundle
$30

Starting bid

3 gift certificates for $20 each. Includes gift certificate from Horsefly, Jimmer's and Montrose Donut and Deli.

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100 grilling basket with everything you need for grilling season! Includes all things in picture!

Rawlings baseball bag item
Rawlings baseball bag
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $140. Gold Collection baseball backpack by Rawlings.

Zero gravity chair and throw blanket item
Zero gravity chair and throw blanket item
Zero gravity chair and throw blanket
$100

Starting bid

Two matching 0 gravity chairs and fleece throw. Enjoy those ball-games!

Studio 14 Senior Portrait Session item
Studio 14 Senior Portrait Session
$500

Starting bid

Senior Portrait Session with Gabrielle Clay valued at $1,500.

Home Run Ball Holder (Copy) item
Home Run Ball Holder (Copy) item
Home Run Ball Holder (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Hand crafted by Jennings twins' Grandpa! Holds 13 home run balls. Valued at $100

All In One Asthetics item
All In One Asthetics
$800

Starting bid

Two sessions of facial Microneedling With Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF).


Two sessions of facial papule injections.


Two IPL Dark spot removal.


Two Sessions of I.V Infusion. Two sessions of microdermabrasion / derma-fusion.


Total Value of $1548.00

Charging Station item
Charging Station
$25

Starting bid

Multi device charging station. Valued at $75

Cobble Creek Golf Basket item
Cobble Creek Golf Basket item
Cobble Creek Golf Basket item
Cobble Creek Golf Basket
$100

Starting bid

Golfers Survival Kit! Valued at $350. 18 holes at Cobble Creek Golf Course for 4 people with carts.

Rec Center Punch Pass item
Rec Center Punch Pass item
Rec Center Punch Pass
$75

Starting bid

Adult 20 punch pass to the Montrose Rec Center

Forged Aces Pitching Program item
Forged Aces Pitching Program item
Forged Aces Pitching Program
$200

Starting bid

Pitching Lessons/Program with professional pitcher in the minor leagues-Trey Merril! Valued at $400

CMU Baseball basket item
CMU Baseball basket
$100

Starting bid

Donated by the CMU Baseball Team! T-shirt, cutting board and 4 leather coasters.

Hitting Camp! item
Hitting Camp!
$250

Starting bid

Smuin Memorial Foundation hitting camp! Includes 2 camp registrations, a night in the hotel and a basket of swag! Valued at $460

Golden Hot Dog Ticket item
Golden Hot Dog Ticket
$30

Starting bid

Free lucky hot dog at every home game!

Four Hitting Lessons with MHS Baseball Coach Galvan item
Four Hitting Lessons with MHS Baseball Coach Galvan
$100

Starting bid

4 hours worth of hitting lessons valued at $360 instructed by MHS Baseball Coach Justin Galvan.

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil item
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil
$35

Starting bid

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil (Copy) item
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil (Copy) (Copy) item
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil (Copy) (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

One Cubic Yard of Planting Mix Soil from Cooper Soils. Valued at $70

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