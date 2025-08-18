Junior Service League Of Harlingen
Boots n Bling
13939 W Expy 83
La Feria, TX 78559, USA
Turquoise Sponsor
$2,000
Name/Business logo on all event promotional and printed materials
Name/Business recognition on JLH Social Media, Monday Mailer, and Website
4 tickets & VIP seating
Commemorative Wall Plaque
Wildflower Sponsor
$1,000
Name/Business logo on all event promotional and printed materials
Name/Business recognition on JLH Social Media, Monday Mailer, and Website
2 tickets & VIP seating
Cattleman Sponsor
$500
Name/Business logo on all event promotional and printed materials
Name/Business recognition on JLH Social Media, Monday Mailer, and Website
2 tickets
Tickets
$40
Event-day entry fee
$20
BBQ Take-Home Special
$15
Raffle Ticket
$5
Raffle Ticket
$20
