Rooted in Unity (RIU)

Hosted by

Rooted in Unity (RIU)

About this event

Boots on the Ground

16039 Partnership Rd

Poolesville, MD 20837, USA

General Admission
$40

Evening Farm + Urban Line Dance Party + Social Experience


RIDE MoCo’s Rooted in Unity (RIU) Program invites the community to step outside, connect, and move together at our first-ever “Boots on the Ground” Line Dancing Experience in Poolesville, Maryland.


Set against the backdrop of our peaceful equestrian farm, this experience blends music, movement, community, and purpose—all while supporting inclusive outdoor programming for youth.


Price INCLUDES Guided Farm tour, Dancing / workshop, Light refreshments, and $5 Donation to "Rooted in Unity" Program


Event Guidelines (Important for All Guests)

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience:

  • Weather:  Sunshine or Rain (Indoor Arena)
  • 👢 Proper footwear required: Fully closed shoes that you don’t mind getting a little dirty (no sandals or open-toe)
  • 🪑 Bring your own chairs and tables


Add a donation for Rooted in Unity (RIU)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!