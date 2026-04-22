Evening Farm + Urban Line Dance Party + Social Experience





RIDE MoCo’s Rooted in Unity (RIU) Program invites the community to step outside, connect, and move together at our first-ever “Boots on the Ground” Line Dancing Experience in Poolesville, Maryland.





Set against the backdrop of our peaceful equestrian farm, this experience blends music, movement, community, and purpose—all while supporting inclusive outdoor programming for youth.





Price INCLUDES Guided Farm tour, Dancing / workshop, Light refreshments, and $5 Donation to "Rooted in Unity" Program





Event Guidelines (Important for All Guests)

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience:

Weather : Sunshine or Rain (Indoor Arena)

👢 Proper footwear required : Fully closed shoes that you don’t mind getting a little dirty (no sandals or open-toe)

🪑 Bring your own chairs and tables



