Boots on the Ground Soul Line Dancing & Wine Experience

Limited availability. Ease into the day with vineyard vibes, live music, and soul line dance tutorials at our Sunrise Wine Hour Experience. Enjoy early access from 11AM–1PM, two wine or 2 non alcoholic tickets, light pastries and Fruit bites, and a CLASSY keepsake. Includes Front Porch admission to the BOOTS ON THE GROUND event.
Limited availability. Ease into the day with vineyard vibes, live music, and soul line dance tutorials at our Sunrise Wine Hour Experience. Enjoy early access from 11AM–1PM, two wine or 2 non alcoholic tickets, light pastries and Fruit bites, and a CLASSY keepsake. Includes Front Porch admission to the BOOTS ON THE GROUND event.
Steppers Only 1pm-5pm
$25
Perfect for those who want to dance and vibe without added perks. Includes: Standing-room access to the main event, Line dancing and live music, No table, seating, drinks, or giveaways included. Stepping Only
Perfect for those who want to dance and vibe without added perks. Includes: Standing-room access to the main event, Line dancing and live music, No table, seating, drinks, or giveaways included. Stepping Only
🍃 Front Porch Entry 1pm-5pm
$55
Includes (per guest):
Reserved table seating (first-come, first-served), General event access + line dancing participation, Two digital photo booth tickets
One wine or non-alcoholic beverage ticket, One CLASSY Country keepsake item.
Includes (per guest):
Reserved table seating (first-come, first-served), General event access + line dancing participation, Two digital photo booth tickets
One wine or non-alcoholic beverage ticket, One CLASSY Country keepsake item.
✨ VIP Keep on Steppin I(Individual) 11am-5pm
$125
Per guest:
Reserved VIP table seating (Front-Stage or Fountain-View), line dancing participation, unlimited photo booth access, three wine or non-alcoholic drink tickets, one large CLASSY Country fan, one branded Miner’s Leap wine keepsake, VIP parking, a donor recognition care box made by CLASSY students, and early access to the Sunrise Wine Hour (11 AM–1 PM) featuring music, dance tutorials, and a silent auction.
Per guest:
Reserved VIP table seating (Front-Stage or Fountain-View), line dancing participation, unlimited photo booth access, three wine or non-alcoholic drink tickets, one large CLASSY Country fan, one branded Miner’s Leap wine keepsake, VIP parking, a donor recognition care box made by CLASSY students, and early access to the Sunrise Wine Hour (11 AM–1 PM) featuring music, dance tutorials, and a silent auction.
✨ VIP Keep on Steppin (Table for 8) 11am-5pm
$1,000
(per guest):
Reserved front-stage or fountain-view VIP table, line dancing, unlimited photo booth access, three wine or non-alcoholic drinks, BIG CLASSY Dancing Fan, Miner’s Leap wine glass, early access to the Sunrise Wine Hour (11AM–1PM) with music, tutorials & silent auction, VIP parking, and a donor care box prepared by CLASSY students.
(per guest):
Reserved front-stage or fountain-view VIP table, line dancing, unlimited photo booth access, three wine or non-alcoholic drinks, BIG CLASSY Dancing Fan, Miner’s Leap wine glass, early access to the Sunrise Wine Hour (11AM–1PM) with music, tutorials & silent auction, VIP parking, and a donor care box prepared by CLASSY students.
Add a donation for Captivating Ladies Acquiring Successful Standards Yearly Classy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!