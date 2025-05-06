Captivating Ladies Acquiring Successful Standards Yearly Classy

Boots on the Ground Soul Line Dancing & Wine Experience

54250 S River Rd

Clarksburg, CA 95612, USA

🥂 Sunrise Wine Experience 11am-5pm
$65
Limited availability. Ease into the day with vineyard vibes, live music, and soul line dance tutorials at our Sunrise Wine Hour Experience. Enjoy early access from 11AM–1PM, two wine or 2 non alcoholic tickets, light pastries and Fruit bites, and a CLASSY keepsake. Includes Front Porch admission to the BOOTS ON THE GROUND event.
Steppers Only 1pm-5pm
$25
Perfect for those who want to dance and vibe without added perks. Includes: Standing-room access to the main event, Line dancing and live music, No table, seating, drinks, or giveaways included. Stepping Only
🍃 Front Porch Entry 1pm-5pm
$55
Includes (per guest): Reserved table seating (first-come, first-served), General event access + line dancing participation, Two digital photo booth tickets One wine or non-alcoholic beverage ticket, One CLASSY Country keepsake item.
✨ VIP Keep on Steppin I(Individual) 11am-5pm
$125
Per guest: Reserved VIP table seating (Front-Stage or Fountain-View), line dancing participation, unlimited photo booth access, three wine or non-alcoholic drink tickets, one large CLASSY Country fan, one branded Miner’s Leap wine keepsake, VIP parking, a donor recognition care box made by CLASSY students, and early access to the Sunrise Wine Hour (11 AM–1 PM) featuring music, dance tutorials, and a silent auction.
✨ VIP Keep on Steppin (Table for 8) 11am-5pm
$1,000
(per guest): Reserved front-stage or fountain-view VIP table, line dancing, unlimited photo booth access, three wine or non-alcoholic drinks, BIG CLASSY Dancing Fan, Miner’s Leap wine glass, early access to the Sunrise Wine Hour (11AM–1PM) with music, tutorials & silent auction, VIP parking, and a donor care box prepared by CLASSY students.
