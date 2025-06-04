Boots on the Ground Cookout Network After Party

Click on the listed amount to see what your donation contributes towards. **Important: To avoid Zeffy fees, go to the “SUMMARY/DONATION” section, select “OTHER” from the dropdown, and enter “0.”** Thank you for your support!.

Click on the listed amount to see what your donation contributes towards. **Important: To avoid Zeffy fees, go to the “SUMMARY/DONATION” section, select “OTHER” from the dropdown, and enter “0.”** Thank you for your support!.

More details...