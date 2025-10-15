2nd Encuentro Boricua Christmas Banquet! Sponsors

Tres Reyes Magos / Three Kings Sponsorship
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Special recognition during the event by the Master of the Ceremony
- Prominent logo placement on event poster and promotional materials
- Logo featured on social media and public acknowledgment on all digital platforms
- Reserved VIP table for 10 guests
- Special mention in the press release or official communication.
