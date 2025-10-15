Puertorrican Culture Preservation

Hosted by

Puertorrican Culture Preservation

About this event

2nd Encuentro Boricua Christmas Banquet! Sponsors

3400 Airport Rd

Allentown, PA 18109, USA

Tres Reyes Magos / Three Kings Sponsorship
$2,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Special recognition during the event by the Master of the Ceremony
  • Prominent logo placement on event poster and promotional materials
  • Logo featured on social media and public acknowledgment on all digital platforms
  • Reserved VIP table for 10 guests
  • Special mention in the press release or official communication.
Parrandón Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Recognition during the event
  • Logo on promotional materials and social media
  • 6 complimentary tickets to the event
  • Right to place promotional materials on guest tables
Pascuas / poinsettia Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Recognition on social media
  • Name included on printed promotional materials
  • 4 complimentary tickets to the event
Trova Supporter
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Recognition on social media and digital program
  • 2 complimentary tickets to the event
Add a donation for Puertorrican Culture Preservation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!