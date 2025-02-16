Boricua Film Festival-Cinema on the Road

Double Seat Special Buy one, get one half off! Your all-day pass includes: Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests Raffle Ticket — Chance to win festival merch, books, or sponsor gifts Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music

Double Seat Special Buy one, get one half off! Your all-day pass includes: Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests Raffle Ticket — Chance to win festival merch, books, or sponsor gifts Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music

More details...