Boricua Film Festival-Cinema on the Road

Double Seat Special Buy one, get one half off!
Your all-day pass includes:
Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo
Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights
Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances
Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch
Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience
Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests
Raffle Ticket — Chance to win festival merch, books, or sponsor gifts
Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music
Double Seat Special Buy one, get one half off!
Your all-day pass includes:
Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo
Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights
Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances
Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch
Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience
Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests
Raffle Ticket — Chance to win festival merch, books, or sponsor gifts
Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music
Student-Advance All Day Pass
$40
Must wear Student ID at all times during the event
Must wear Student ID at all times during the event
Regular - Saturday All Day Pass
$70
Your all-day pass includes:
Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo
Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights
Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances
Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch
Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience
Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests
Raffle Ticket — Chance to win festival merch, books, or sponsor gifts
Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music
Your all-day pass includes:
Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo
Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights
Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances
Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch
Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience
Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests
Raffle Ticket — Chance to win festival merch, books, or sponsor gifts
Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!