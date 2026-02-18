Born To Make History BHM Show

This ticket provides priority entry for families of performing students and includes the meal and show. This option is reserved specifically for performer families.

Families not connected to a performer are encouraged to attend the daytime assembly shows but are welcome to attend on this evening as well.

Thank you for your understanding!

STUDENT PERFORMERS DO NOT NEED A TICKET





Optional Donation

Please consider making a donation to help support and fund future student performances and meal events. Your generosity allows us to continue creating meaningful experiences for our school community. Thank you!