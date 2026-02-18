Jefferson Marine Science Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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Jefferson Marine Science Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Born To Make History BHM Show

75 Van Buren Ave

Norwalk, CT 06850, USA

General Admission 5:30pm
Free

This ticket provides priority entry for families of performing students and includes the meal and show. This option is reserved specifically for performer families.

Families not connected to a performer are encouraged to attend the daytime assembly shows but are welcome to attend on this evening as well.
Thank you for your understanding!

STUDENT PERFORMERS DO NOT NEED A TICKET


Optional Donation
Please consider making a donation to help support and fund future student performances and meal events. Your generosity allows us to continue creating meaningful experiences for our school community. Thank you!

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