Win 2 Buffalo Sabres Playoff Tickets w/Alex Tuch meet & greet!

This is your chance to win two (2) center-ice tickets (Section 105, Row 20) to the Buffalo Sabres second home game for the first round series of the 2026 NHL Playoffs.





BUT THAT'S NOT ALL! This experience includes a post game meet and greet with #89 Alex Tuch!





Rules & Information:

Only 249 entries (chances to win) will be sold at $20.00 USD per entry. No limit on entries per person, per purchase. You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. You must be located in New York State at the time of the purchase to purchase entries. Entrants need not be present at the time or location of the drawing to win. Drawing will be held at Bornhava, 25 Chateau Terrace, Amherst NY, on April 3, 2026 at approximately 12:00 P.M.. By law, all raffle entrants are required to provide all contact info requested at the time of purchase, including: Full name, residential address, and phone number. An email address should also be provided. Providing inaccurate or incomplete information may lead to disqualification and/or limit our ability to contact you, if you are the winner. One (1) winner will be selected at the time of the drawing. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the second home game of the Buffalo Sabres first round playoff series, on a date to be determined. The prize awarded is valued at $260. Prize may not be exchanged for cash or other prizes. Winner will be contacted by phone and/or email immediately after the drawing. Adding an additional donation will not increase your odds of winning.