Boro Pride Bracelets (In Person Sales)

Show your team spirit with this handcrafted braided Pura Vida bracelet, custom made in navy, gold, and white—the official Boro colors! Finished with a signature gold “P” charm, this bracelet is the perfect mix of sporty and stylish.
✨ Wax-coated, 100% waterproof
✨ Adjustable from 2–5" in diameter
✨ Durable enough for practice, cute enough for every day
Keep it classic with the original Pura Vida bracelet, featuring a sleek blend of navy, gold, and white to represent your Boro pride. Complete with the signature gold “P” charm, this bracelet is lightweight, stackable, and full of spirit.
✨ Wax-coated, 100% waterproof
✨ Adjustable from 2–5" in diameter
✨ Simple, bold, and perfect for everyday wear
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!