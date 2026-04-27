Gift Of Giving

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Gift Of Giving

About this event

Bosch's Hot Rod & Custom Car Show is in memory of Bill Bosch.

Clarion

IA 50525, USA

Official 2026 event shirts—XL UNISEX item
Official 2026 event shirts—XL UNISEX
$28

If you were there…
this shirt is your memory.

If you missed it…
this shirt is your way in.

If you believe in community…
this shirt is your contribution.

Official 2026 event shirts—L UNISEX item
Official 2026 event shirts—L UNISEX
$28

If you were there…
this shirt is your memory.

If you missed it…
this shirt is your way in.

If you believe in community…
this shirt is your contribution.

Official 2026 event shirts—L WOMEN'S item
Official 2026 event shirts—L WOMEN'S
$28

If you were there…
this shirt is your memory.

If you missed it…
this shirt is your way in.

If you believe in community…
this shirt is your contribution.

Add a donation for Gift Of Giving

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