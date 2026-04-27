Bosch's Hot Rod & Custom Car Show is in memory of Bill Bosch.

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About this event
If you were there…
this shirt is your memory.
If you missed it…
this shirt is your way in.
If you believe in community…
this shirt is your contribution.
If you were there…
this shirt is your memory.
If you missed it…
this shirt is your way in.
If you believe in community…
this shirt is your contribution.
If you were there…
this shirt is your memory.
If you missed it…
this shirt is your way in.
If you believe in community…
this shirt is your contribution.
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