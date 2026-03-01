Bosniak-american Islamic Center Inc's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
This is for brand new members who have not participated in Folklore and it covers the cost of a uniform and fees for this season.
Valid until April 16, 2027
This is for returning members who are keeping their current PINK uniform because they are in the small group and their uniform still fits so this covers the membership fees for the season.
Valid until April 16, 2027
This is for returning members who need a new uniform because they are in the second older group (new colors), but they still have their old pink uniform which you will trade in (This gives you a $80 discount and you mush have all the pieces of your old uniform in good condition)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!