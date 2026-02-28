Bosnian American Association, INC.

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Renews monthly
Any student in high school or college wanting to join individually. Billed monthly. Get access to all BAA events, $5 off all entry fees, BAA merch after one month, and monthly raffle entry to win either more BAA merch or lunch for 2 at the clubhouse.
Renews monthly
Membership for adults 18+ that are not married and not attending school/college and seniors 65+. Billed monthly. Get access to all BAA events, $10 off all entry fees, BAA merch after one month, and monthly raffle entry to win either more BAA merch or lunch for 2 at the clubhouse.
Renews monthly
Membership for families including spouse and kids currently in school. Billed monthly. Get access to all BAA events, $20 off all entry fees, BAA merch after one month, and 2 monthly raffle entries to win either more BAA merch or lunch for 2 at the clubhouse.
Valid until May 6, 2027
See Family Plan. Billed every 12 months.
Valid until May 6, 2027
See Single Adult / Senior Plan. Billed every 12 months.
Valid until May 6, 2027
Memberships for any and all businesses. Bronze members will have their business advertised on all BAA social media platforms MONTHLY. Business logo will be presented at all BAA events via poster or TV. Screentime / poster size increase with each plan. Enjoy ONE free rental of the BAA clubhouse in a year for any business related dinners, meetings, or events.
Valid until May 6, 2027
Memberships for any and all businesses. Silver members will have their business advertised on all BAA social media platforms BI-WEEKLY. Business logo will be presented at all BAA events via poster or TV and will be specially thanked verbally. Screentime / poster size increase with each plan. Enjoy ONE free rental of the BAA clubhouse in a year for any business related dinners, meetings, or events.
Valid until May 6, 2027
Memberships for any and all businesses. Gold members will have their business advertised on all BAA social media platforms WEEKLY. Business logo will be presented at all BAA events via poster or TV and will be specially thanked verbally. Screentime / poster size increase with each plan. Enjoy TWO free rentals of the BAA clubhouse in a year for any business related dinners, meetings, or events.
Renews monthly
Is a BAA membership currently too expensive or maybe you need more time to decide? Help us and your community by donating a smaller amount monthly until you decide to become a member. Enter below what you're comfortable donating monthly.
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