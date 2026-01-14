Bosque Museum Docent Tea Party

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About this event
Enjoy the food, fun, and fashion of the Docent Museum Tea & Style Show.
Not a museum member? Buy your Museum membership with your tea ticket, and you'll save $20!
Note: This is ONLY the Membership and NOT Tea Tickets. You must purchase tickets to the tea in addition to this discounted membership.
Includes recognition at the event
Includes recognition at the event and recognition on a printed sign
Includes recognition at the event, recognition on a printed sign, and an optional thank you on the Bosque Museum Social Media channels.
Includes recognition at the event, recognition on a printed sign, an optional thank you on the Bosque Museum Social Media channels, recognition on the event webpage, and a special gift.
$
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