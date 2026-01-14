Bosque Museum

Hosted by

Bosque Museum

About this event

Bosque Museum Docent Tea Party

301 S Avenue Q

Clifton, TX 76634, USA

General Tea Admission
$50

Enjoy the food, fun, and fashion of the Docent Museum Tea & Style Show.

Museum Nomad Membership
$40

Not a museum member? Buy your Museum membership with your tea ticket, and you'll save $20!

Note: This is ONLY the Membership and NOT Tea Tickets. You must purchase tickets to the tea in addition to this discounted membership.

Sponsor
$250

Includes recognition at the event

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes recognition at the event and recognition on a printed sign

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes recognition at the event, recognition on a printed sign, and an optional thank you on the Bosque Museum Social Media channels.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Includes recognition at the event, recognition on a printed sign, an optional thank you on the Bosque Museum Social Media channels, recognition on the event webpage, and a special gift.

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