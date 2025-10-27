Boss Business Workforce Partnership Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
“Start strong and build your foundation.”
The Builder Partner level is designed for micro and early-stage entrepreneurs who are ready to grow their business and gain visibility. This level helps you establish your brand, connect with new audiences, and join a community of like-minded business owners who believe in collaboration over competition.
Includes:
✅ Listing in the Boss Business Directory
✅ 1 Social Media Spotlight Post
✅ 1 Email Blast Feature (400+ subscribers)
✅ 10% Discount on Vendor Pop-Up Fees
✅ Access to 1 Business Mixer per quarter
✅ Official “Boss Business Builder” Digital Badge
Perfect for: new business owners, start-ups, and home-based entrepreneurs ready to take the next step.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!