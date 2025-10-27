Boss Business Workforce Partnership Program

“Start strong and build your foundation.”





The Builder Partner level is designed for micro and early-stage entrepreneurs who are ready to grow their business and gain visibility. This level helps you establish your brand, connect with new audiences, and join a community of like-minded business owners who believe in collaboration over competition.





Includes:

✅ Listing in the Boss Business Directory

✅ 1 Social Media Spotlight Post

✅ 1 Email Blast Feature (400+ subscribers)

✅ 10% Discount on Vendor Pop-Up Fees

✅ Access to 1 Business Mixer per quarter

✅ Official “Boss Business Builder” Digital Badge





Perfect for: new business owners, start-ups, and home-based entrepreneurs ready to take the next step.