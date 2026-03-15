Bosse Instrumental Boosters Trivia Night & Silent Auction

About this event
Single Ticket: $20 per person
This ticket option is for individuals who are not part of a group.
Please Note: Ticket purchase does not include any food items.
Table of 6: $100 per table
This option is for groups who would like to reserve a table together for the event.
Please Note: Ticket purchase does not include any food items.
Table for 8 (Max): $150 per table
This option is for groups who would like to reserve a full table together.
Please Note: Ticket purchase does not include any food items.
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