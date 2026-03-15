Bosse Instrumental Boosters

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Bosse Instrumental Boosters

About this event

Bosse Instrumental Boosters Trivia Night & Silent Auction

4600 Washington Ave

Evansville, IN 47714, USA

Single Ticket
$20

Single Ticket: $20 per person

This ticket option is for individuals who are not part of a group.


Please Note: Ticket purchase does not include any food items.

Table for 6
$100

Table of 6: $100 per table

This option is for groups who would like to reserve a table together for the event.


Please Note: Ticket purchase does not include any food items.

Table for 8 (Max)
$150

Table for 8 (Max): $150 per table

This option is for groups who would like to reserve a full table together.


Please Note: Ticket purchase does not include any food items.

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