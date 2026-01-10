Bosse Instrumental Boosters's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
🎢 Holiday World Admission Passes (2 Tickets!) 🎢
Enjoy a day full of fun, thrills, and family memories with two one-day admission passes to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari!
🌟 Valid for the 2025–2026 season
🌟 Good for one regular operating day
🌟 Perfect for roller coaster lovers, water park fun, and all-day entertainment
From exciting rides to refreshing water attractions, Holiday World offers something for everyone—making this the perfect outing for families, friends, or a fun summer adventure!
Don’t miss your chance to score this exciting experience! 🎟️✨
Starting bid
⚾ Cincinnati Reds Game Ticket Package ⚾
Step up to the plate and experience the excitement of Cincinnati Reds baseball live!
This package includes your choice of:
🎟️ Four (4) View Level Tickets OR
🎟️ Two (2) Terrace Line Tickets
🌟 Valid for any 2026 regular season home game
🌟 Choose the game that works best for you
🌟 Perfect for a fun family outing or a night at the ballpark with friends
Cheer on the Reds, enjoy the energy of the crowd, and create unforgettable memories at the ballpark!
Don’t miss your chance to win this home run of an experience! ❤️⚾
Starting bid
💐🎬 Mother’s Day Magic Gift Bundle 🎬💐
Give Mom the perfect mix of relaxation, treats, and a night out with this thoughtful Mother’s Day gift bundle! 💛
This package includes:
✨ Two (2) Showplace Entertainment Complimentary Movie Passes
✨ A $20 gift card to Just Rennie’s Cookie Co.
✨ A $20 Donut Bank gift card
Whether it’s a cozy movie date, a sweet coffee break, or a well-deserved night off, this bundle is all about treating Mom to something special.
🌟 Movie passes valid at any Showplace location through December 31, 2026
Because every mom deserves a little magic, relaxation, and something sweet! 💐🍪🎥
Starting bid
☀️🌊 Family Fun Day Bundle 🌊☀️
Get ready for the ultimate family day of fun in the sun with this exciting bundle perfect for making summer memories!
This package includes:
✨ Two (2) Burdette Park passes – perfect for a day of swimming and outdoor fun
✨ Two (2) Showplace Entertainment Complimentary Movie Passes
✨ One free game of bowling at Franklin Lanes
✨ Two (2) BRU Burger “Be Our Guest” cards (free appetizer or dessert with entrée)
✨ A $20 Azzip Pizza gift card
From splashing in the pool to enjoying great food, bowling, and a movie—this bundle has everything you need for a full day of family fun!
🌟 Movie passes valid through December 31, 2026
Make a splash, grab a bite, and enjoy quality time together—it’s the perfect Family Day! 💛
Starting bid
☀️🎉 Summer Fun Adventure Bundle 🎉☀️
Get ready to make the most of summer with this action-packed bundle full of fun, food, and adventure for everyone!
This package includes:
✨ $20 Azzip Pizza gift card
✨ Two (2) Burdette Park Aquatic Center passes – perfect for a day of swimming and sunshine
✨ Two (2) free rounds of mini golf
✨ One (1) hour pass to Elite Air Trampoline Park
✨ Two (2) BRU Burger “Be Our Guest” cards (free appetizer or dessert with entrée)
From splashing in the pool and bouncing at the trampoline park to enjoying mini golf and great food—this bundle is your ticket to an unforgettable summer day!
Grab your family or friends and enjoy the ultimate Summer Fun experience! 🌊🍕🎳
Starting bid
🎉 Lanes, Lens, and Elite Air 🎉
Get ready for a fun-filled outing with this exciting bundle perfect for a night out with family or friends!
This package includes:
✨ Two (2) Showplace Cinema movie passes
✨ Two (2) free games of bowling at Franklin Lanes
✨ One (1) hour pass to Elite Air Trampoline Park
✨ A $20 Azzip Pizza gift card
From catching a movie to hitting the bowling lanes, bouncing at Elite Air, and grabbing a bite to eat—this bundle has everything you need for an unforgettable day or night of fun!
🌟 Movie passes valid through December 31, 2026
Don’t miss your chance to win this perfect mix of entertainment and eats! 🎳🍕🎥
Starting bid
💙 Date Night 💙
Treat yourselves to the perfect night out with this delicious and fun Date Night bundle!
This package includes:
✨ Two (2) Showplace Cinema movie passes
✨ A $30 gift card to Steve’s Una Pizza
✨ A $20 gift card to Just Rennie’s Cookie Co.
✨ A BRU Burger “Be Our Guest” card (free appetizer or dessert with entrée)
Enjoy dinner, a movie, and something sweet to top it all off—everything you need for a memorable night together!
🌟 Movie passes valid through December 31, 2026
Sit back, relax, and enjoy a night out—you deserve it! 💛
Starting bid
🍕⛳ Pepperoni Putters ⛳🍕
Grab your crew and get ready for a fun-filled outing with this perfect mix of food and friendly competition!
This package includes:
✨ Four (4) free rounds of mini golf at Walther’s Golf & Fun
✨ Two (2) BRU Burger “Be Our Guest” cards (free appetizer or dessert with entrée)
✨ Two (2) $20 Azzip Pizza gift cards
Enjoy a little friendly competition on the mini golf course, then celebrate with delicious pizza and a tasty treat!
Perfect for a double date, family outing, or a night out with friends—this bundle is all about fun, laughs, and great food! 🎉
Starting bid
🎉 Activities and Eateries 🎉
Enjoy the perfect mix of outdoor fun and delicious bites with this exciting bundle!
This package includes:
✨ Two (2) Burdette Park Aquatic Center passes – perfect for a day of swimming and sunshine
✨ Two (2) free rounds of mini golf at Walther’s Golf & Fun
✨ A $20 Azzip Pizza gift card
✨ A BRU Burger “Be Our Guest” card (free appetizer or dessert with entrée)
Spend the day splashing in the pool, enjoying a little friendly competition on the mini golf course, and wrapping it up with great food!
Perfect for a family outing or a fun day with friends! ☀️🍕⛳
Starting bid
🎉 Weekend Fun 🎉
Get ready for an action-packed weekend filled with fun, laughter, and adventure!
This package includes:
✨ Two (2) free games of bowling at Franklin Lanes
✨ Two (2) one-hour passes to Elite Air Trampoline Park
✨ Two (2) free rounds of mini golf at Walther’s Golf & Fun
✨ Two (2) Burdette Park Aquatic Center passes – perfect for a day of swimming
From bouncing and bowling to mini golf and splashing in the pool, this bundle has everything you need for the ultimate weekend outing!
Perfect for families, friends, or anyone looking to pack their weekend with fun! ☀️🎳⛳🌊
Starting bid
🍪🎉 Girl Scout Cookie Lovers Bundle 🎉🍪
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this delicious assortment of classic Girl Scout Cookies—a treat everyone will love!
This bundle includes a variety of favorites such as:
✨ Thin Mints
✨ Peanut Butter Sandwich (Do-si-dos)
✨ Trefoils
✨ Adventurefuls/Explorers-style cookies
✨ And more delicious varieties!
Perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself 😉), this bundle is packed with iconic flavors that only come around once a year.
Whether you’re stocking up, gifting, or indulging, this is a sweet deal you won’t want to miss! 🍫💚
Starting bid
☕💛 Honey Moon Coffee Co. Gift Basket 💛☕
Start your mornings right with this charming Honey Moon Coffee Co. bundle, perfect for any coffee lover!
This package includes:
✨ A Honey Moon Coffee Co. t-shirt
✨ A $10 Honey Moon Coffee Co. gift card
✨ A stylish coffee mug
Whether you’re sipping your favorite roast at home or heading out in style, this bundle brings all the cozy coffee shop vibes with it.
Perfect for gifting or treating yourself to a little daily pick-me-up! ☕✨
Starting bid
🎶🎸 Ukulele Starter Set 🎸🎶
Bring a little music into your life with this fun and vibrant ukulele starter set!
This package includes:
✨ A bright, eye-catching ukulele
✨ A protective carrying case for easy storage and travel
Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to pick up a new hobby, this lightweight and easy-to-learn instrument is great for all ages. Whether you’re strumming at home, around the campfire, or just having fun, this ukulele is sure to bring joy and creativity!
A great gift for music lovers or anyone ready to start their musical journey! 🎶💛
Starting bid
📸✨ Trinh Photography Session ✨📸
Capture beautiful memories with this one-hour photography session from Trinh Photography!
This package includes:
✨ One (1) hour photo session
✨ Up to $175 value toward your session
Perfect for family photos, senior portraits, couples, or special occasions—this is a wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories with a professional touch.
Don’t miss your chance to turn moments into memories you’ll treasure forever! 💛
Starting bid
💆♀️✨ One-Hour Massage Experience ✨💆♂️
Relax, unwind, and treat yourself with this rejuvenating one-hour massage from Bertram Chiropractic and Wellness!
This package includes:
✨ One (1) hour professional massage session
Perfect for relieving stress, easing muscle tension, or simply taking time to recharge—this is the ultimate self-care experience.
Whether you’re gifting it to someone special or keeping it for yourself, this is your chance to enjoy some well-deserved relaxation! 💛
Starting bid
Oops—we forgot to add this amazing item! 👀 Don’t miss your chance to bid on this Amika hair care bundle!
This package includes:
✨ The Kure Strength Repair Shampoo
✨ The Kure Strength Repair Conditioner
✨ The Closer Instant Repair Cream
✨ A detangling brush
Perfect for restoring strength, shine, and hydration—this set is a must-have for healthy, beautiful hair!
Add this one to your watch list and get those bids in before time runs out! 💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!