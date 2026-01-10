Bosse Instrumental Boosters's Silent Auction

🎢 Holiday World Admission Passes (2 Tickets!) 🎢





Enjoy a day full of fun, thrills, and family memories with two one-day admission passes to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari!





🌟 Valid for the 2025–2026 season

🌟 Good for one regular operating day

🌟 Perfect for roller coaster lovers, water park fun, and all-day entertainment





From exciting rides to refreshing water attractions, Holiday World offers something for everyone—making this the perfect outing for families, friends, or a fun summer adventure!





Don’t miss your chance to score this exciting experience! 🎟️✨



