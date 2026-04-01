Bossier Council on Aging Fish Fry 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
Plate includes: fried fish, fries, hush puppies, drink & dessert.
💡 Note about payment: On the next page, you will see an optional contribution that helps cover the platform’s processing costs. This is completely optional. You may reduce or remove that amount if you choose. Bossier Council on Aging receives 100% of your fish plate/raffle purchase, which goes directly toward supporting our seniors.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!