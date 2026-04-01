Bossier Council On The Aging Inc

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Bossier Council On The Aging Inc

About this raffle

Bossier Council on Aging Fish Fry 2026

Fish plate & raffle
$10

Plate includes: fried fish, fries, hush puppies, drink & dessert.

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