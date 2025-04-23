B1 - Water Membership 2025

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About the memberships
No expiration
Membership for the remainder of the 2025 season.
No expiration
If you're 24 and under, please use this option to join remainder of the season (Sept-Oct)
No expiration
Standard water membership rate. Thank You!
No expiration
Discounted member rate for 24 and under.
No expiration
If you purchased a $25 trial pass, use this option to pay for full membership.
No expiration
If you purchased a $25 trial pass, use this option to pay for full membership. Only for anyone that is 24 yrs. or under 24 at time of purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!