Boston One Dragon Boat Team Inc

Offered by

Boston One Dragon Boat Team Inc

About the memberships

B1 - Water Membership 2025

Prorated membership Sept-Oct
$100

No expiration

Membership for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Prorated 24U membership for 2025
$80

No expiration

If you're 24 and under, please use this option to join remainder of the season (Sept-Oct)

Water Membership
$180

No expiration

Standard water membership rate. Thank You!

Under 24 Membership
$140

No expiration

Discounted member rate for 24 and under.

Water Membership (trialers only)
$155

No expiration

If you purchased a $25 trial pass, use this option to pay for full membership.

U24 Water Membership (trialers only)
$120

No expiration

If you purchased a $25 trial pass, use this option to pay for full membership. Only for anyone that is 24 yrs. or under 24 at time of purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!