ACYOA

ACYOA

About this event

2026 ACYOA Seniors General Assembly and Sports Weekend

Early-Bird Athlete Package
$250
Available until Apr 5

Entry to all evening events (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and athlete registration. Required for all individual and team sports.

Early-Bird Non Athlete Package
$225
Available until Apr 5

Entry to all evening events (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) with no sports registration.

Friday Night Only
$75

Friday night event at Urban Wild in Charlestown. There will be appetizers, a cash bar and music.

Saturday Night Only
$125

Saturday night event at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston’s Seaport. Appetizers, cash bar.

Sunday Night Only
$150

Sunday night gala banquet, awards ceremony, and dance at the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge.

Clergy & Yn. Weekend Package
$100

This package is for all Clergy and Yeretzgins - includes entry to all events throughout the weekend.

