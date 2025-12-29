2026 ACYOA Seniors General Assembly and Sports Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
Entry to all evening events (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and athlete registration. Required for all individual and team sports.
Entry to all evening events (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) with no sports registration.
Friday night event at Urban Wild in Charlestown. There will be appetizers, a cash bar and music.
Saturday night event at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston’s Seaport. Appetizers, cash bar.
Sunday night gala banquet, awards ceremony, and dance at the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge.
This package is for all Clergy and Yeretzgins - includes entry to all events throughout the weekend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!