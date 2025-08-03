Laughter League

Hosted by

Laughter League

About this event

Boston Benefit Show

264 Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02115, USA

VIP Six Pack
$600

Grants entry to the event with access to premium seating and amenities. Includes LL Swag bag - and the group is helping fund a month of red nose/trading card giveaways for the team!

Single VIP Admission
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to premium seating. Includes LL Swag bag - and you are helping to fund a month of supplies for our work with behavioral health kids!

Single Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard seating.

Add a donation for Laughter League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!