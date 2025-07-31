Boston Butt Fundraiser

Smoked Boston Butt

Tender, juicy, and full of bold, smoky flavor—each Boston Butt is expertly seasoned and slow-smoked to perfection! Weighing approximately 10lbs, these pork shoulders are ideal for feeding a crowd or stocking up for quick, hearty meals. Whether you’re serving it sliced, pulled, or chopped, this smoked Boston Butt delivers rich, mouthwatering flavor in every bite. Perfect for barbecues, holidays, and family dinners!