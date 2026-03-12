Human Adventure Corporation

Hosted by

Human Adventure Corporation

About this event

CL New England Summer Vacation 2026 - "A New Presence in the world"

40 University Dr

Rindge, NH 03461, USA

Adult - Whole vacation
$410

Ages 13 and over

Child ages 7-12 - Whole Vacation
$270
Child 2-6 - Whole Vacation
$240
Child <2 - Whole vacation
Free

Must bring your own crib/pack and play

Adult - 3 nights only (Thursday to Sunday)
$330

Ages 13 and over

Child ages 7-12 - 3 nights only (Thursday to Sunday)
$200
Child 2-6 - 3 nights only (Thursday to Sunday)
$190
Child <2 - 3 nights only (Thursday to Sunday)
Free

Must bring your own crib/pack and play

Linens
$21

Includes one pillow, one blanket, one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, one pillowcase, two bath towels and one wash cloth.

Purchase one per person. if you do not purchase lines you will have to bring your own. Linens cannot be purchased on site.

Donation
Pay what you can

If you can, please consider making a donation to support people with financial needs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!