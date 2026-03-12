CL New England Summer Vacation 2026 - "A New Presence in the world"

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About this event
Ages 13 and over
Must bring your own crib/pack and play
Ages 13 and over
Must bring your own crib/pack and play
Includes one pillow, one blanket, one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, one pillowcase, two bath towels and one wash cloth.
Purchase one per person. if you do not purchase lines you will have to bring your own. Linens cannot be purchased on site.
If you can, please consider making a donation to support people with financial needs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!